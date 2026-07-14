Argentina vs. England: A semifinal about more than football

article

The Brief Argentina and England are preparing to clash in a highly anticipated World Cup semifinal match at Atlanta Stadium this Wednesday. The historic rivalry between the two nations spans decades and includes some of the most controversial moments in football history. The match is set against the backdrop of the passing of former Argentine captain Antonio Rattín, who died on Saturday at 89 years old.



A fierce and deeply rooted football rivalry will reignite in Atlanta on Wednesday as Argentina and England face off at Atlanta Stadium with a spot in the World Cup final on the line.

How did we get here?

Argentina advanced to the semifinal round by defeating Switzerland 3-1 in extra time, a victory that followed hard-fought wins against Egypt and Cabo Verde earlier in the tournament.

Meanwhile, England earned their place in the semifinal after defeating Norway and holding their star forward, the 6-foot-5 Erling Haaland, scoreless for the first time in this World Cup.

The upcoming match on Wednesday marks a historic occasion as legendary forward Lionel Messi is set to play against England for the first time in his career.

A time-tested rivalry

England and Argentina have been at odds for decades on and off the pitch, and Wednesday's match promises big moments.

Some say the modern rivalry was forged in 1966 when England won its first and last World Cup.

The two nations were matched in a quarterfinal where physicality dominated.

Argentina's captain Antonio Rattín, who died this month at 89 years old, was out in the first half following two offenses in a three-minute span.

Afterward, England manager Alf Ramsey referred to the Argentines as "animals" and shut down jersey swapping at the end.

According to FOX Sports, the match and Rattín's dismissal led to the introduction of red and yellow cards in the FIFA system.

As a protest after being kicked off the field, Rattín crumpled a corner flag that resembled the English flag and then sat on the red carpet reserved for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Opposing fans responded by throwing objects at him from the stands.

The red and yellow card system was then introduced in 1967.

SOURCES

Falklands conflict

The rivalry continued in 1986 with the end of the Falklands War serving as a backdrop.

Geopolitical tensions spilled onto the pitch during the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, following the 1982 Falklands War in which British forces defeated an Argentine military invasion.

In 1982, Argentina's military invaded the Falklands in April after years of political fighting with Britain over the islands situated a mere 300 miles off the Argentine coast.

Islanders lived under foreign occupation for 74 days until British forces defeated Argentina, according to the Falklands Islands Government. Over the course of the fighting, around 1,000 lives were lost from all sides.

The loss prompted the birth of a new Argentine democracy in 1983.

Hand of God

Now back to football.

That 1986 match set the stage for the Hand of God.

5-foot-5 Diego Maradona scored his famous and controversial "Hand of God" goal by punching the ball past England goalkeeper Peter Shilton, later calling the illegal hand-ball a symbolic revenge for the lives lost in the war.

In case you're new to the game, handballs are a no-no.

Argentina went on to win the match and later ultimate glory, taking home the Jules Rimet Trophy.

Reignited tension

Argentina's foreign minister, Pablo Quirno, recently stoked the flames of the Falklands conflict once again with an essay in La Nacion.

The minister dismissed the 2013 referendum, in which Falkland Islanders decisively voted 99.8% to remain a British Overseas Territory, which the Argentines refer to as the Malvinas Islands.

Quirno concluded his impassioned statements with, "By history, by right, and by conviction, the Malvinas are Argentine."

Recent videos on social media showed fans of the teams clashing long before the match up was settled.

Wednesday's match up in Atlanta promises fierce competition and a battle that may mean much more than football.

RELATED: