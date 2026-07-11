England shuts down Norway's star striker to reach Atlanta World Cup semifinals match

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The Brief Jude Bellingham scored twice on Saturday to lift England past Norway 2-1 in a thrilling World Cup quarterfinal match. The spectacular victory sends the squad to the World Cup semifinals match at Atlanta Stadium for the first time since 2018. Head coach Thomas Tuchel expressed mixed feelings about the team's clinical performance despite the result.



Jude Bellingham secured a dramatic victory for England on Saturday by scoring two goals to defeat Norway 2-1 in Miami Gardens, punching a ticket to the World Cup semifinals match at Atlanta Stadium next week.

What we know:

Bellingham scored an equalizer in the first half and delivered the go-ahead goal in the third minute of extra time.

The victory in South Florida keeps England's hopes alive for returning to the title match for the first time since winning the 1966 World Cup. The team will now advance to face either Argentina or Switzerland.

The high-stakes matchup took place in intense South Florida heat and humidity, with temperatures reaching 92 degrees Fahrenheit at the start of warmups.

Norway opened the scoring in the 36th minute when Andreas Schjelderup fired a shot that caromed off the right post and into the net.

Moments before Bellingham's first-half equalizer, a Norway goal kick appeared to make contact with an aerial camera cable, but FIFA later stated that electronic sensors indicated it did not touch the wire.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed whether England will face Argentina or Switzerland in the upcoming semifinal round, as those teams played later Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri. It is also unknown if injuries reported during the match will force lineup changes for the next game.

What they're saying:

"The game is split into loads of different facets. Some of it is technical, tactical," Bellingham said. "For me, the biggest one is psychological and how you can manage setbacks, how you can manage adversity. This team showed yet again that they can do it and that's a really valuable skill and trait to have."

"We made life very, very difficult for ourselves today," coach Thomas Tuchel said in an interview. While he noted the result was fantastic, he added at a news conference, "I'm also a football coach and I also have demands. ... I think we can play faster. I think we can play more clinical."

Bellingham shook his head at his manager's critique. "Well, whatever," Bellingham said. "It's difficult out there. It's a tough shift. My thoughts and appreciation goes to the players out there who put in a great shift."

Dig deeper:

England's defense successfully neutralized Norway's fearsome 6-foot-5 striker Erling Haaland, holding him scoreless for the first time in this World Cup. Bellingham has now matched teammate Harry Kane with six goals in this tournament, putting them two behind France's Kylian Mbappé and Argentina's Lionel Messi.

"It was not a tough decision to take him out," Norway coach Ståle Solbakken said after subbing Haaland out in extra time. "He was finished. Maybe I should have taken him out 10 minutes before. ... He also got a dead leg in the second half, so that combined with the fatigue. He did everything he could."