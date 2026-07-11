Man and woman wanted for lighting car fire at Riverdale plaza

The Brief Riverdale police investigators are searching for a man and a woman who intentionally set a car on fire at a local shopping plaza. The arson attack happened Thursday afternoon, leaving the front of the vehicle completely charred and burnt to the frame. Surveillance video captured the two individuals lighting the fire before they slowly walked away from the scene.



Riverdale police are asking for the public's help to identify a man and a woman who investigators say intentionally set a car on fire at a shopping plaza Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

The fire happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at a shopping plaza in Riverdale.

Surveillance video released by the Riverdale Police Department shows a man and a woman on the right side of the vehicle. According to police, the two individuals lit the car on fire and then slowly walked away from the area.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage, leaving the front section completely charred and burnt down to its frame.

Riverdale police sent the surveillance footage to FOX 5 to help gather tips from the community to identify the pair.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the specific name of the shopping plaza where the arson took place. Police have not stated what type of accelerant was used to ignite the flames or if they have identified a potential motive behind the attack.

What they're saying:

"What we see here is two individuals appear to have been either seated near or close to the vehicle that ultimately caught fire," Riverdale Police Chief Randall Norman said. "So what happens is in the video, it appears that a fire started possibly by those individuals, because it appears that the fire started in that particular area and for one reason or another the car started on fire."

What you can do:

Riverdale police are asking anyone who recognizes the individuals in the surveillance video or who has any details about the incident to give them a call.