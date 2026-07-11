Metro Atlanta weather: Severe storms, flight disruptions threaten plans

The Brief Heavy storms could trigger significant Atlanta airport delays at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport this Saturday afternoon. The Federal Aviation Administration warned that ground stops or delay programs are possible after 3 p.m. Local temperatures will climb into the low 90s while severe storms bring a risk of 60 mph wind gusts.



A wave of stormy afternoon weather is disrupting weekend travel plans and outdoor activities across metro Atlanta this Saturday.

Heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging winds are expected to develop on Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop Saturday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport until at least 6 p.m. That ground delay could be extended depending on weather conditions.

Showers and storms tracking across the region threaten to back up flights, even if the severe weather is not directly over the airport. Planes could be held at their points of origin, causing arrival and departure delays to quickly pile up in Atlanta.

The Atlanta FIFA Fan Festival's opening was delayed by several hours due to reported lightning in the vicinity. The festival has since opened.

What we don't know:

Meteorologists cannot pinpoint exactly which neighborhoods will see the most intense downpours or experience localized flash flooding. While every community faces a low-level risk of damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, the exact path of the most severe cell developments remains uncertain.

The backstory:

Saturday started warm with a morning temperature of 75 degrees at the Atlanta airport, while surrounding areas like Covington and Eatonton hit 76 degrees.

Temperatures will push into the low 90s by the afternoon, with humidity levels making conditions feel more like the mid-90s.

Rain chances sit between 40% and 60% through the afternoon, meaning anyone planning to cook outside will likely contend with isolated storms until the activity fades after sunset around 8:30 p.m. or 9 p.m.

What's next:

The wet pattern will linger well into the upcoming week as daily storm chances remain elevated across North Georgia. Sunday brings a 60% chance of rain with a high of 91 degrees, before precipitation odds peak at 70% on Monday. Rain chances slowly taper down from 60% on Tuesday to 30% on Wednesday, eventually dropping to 20% by Thursday and Friday as afternoon highs climb back into the low 90s.