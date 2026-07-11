2 teens accused of murder after Old Fourth Ward shooting

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The Brief Two teenagers face murder charges after a deadly Friday afternoon shooting in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. Atlanta Police Department officers arrested 17-year-old D'keiman Carter and a 16-year-old on Saturday. An 18-year-old man died at the hospital, while three other people suffered gunshot wounds during the gunfire.



Two teenagers face murder charges following a shooting that left one person dead and three others wounded in Atlanta on Friday afternoon, according to police.

What we know:

Authorities charged 17-year-old D'keiman Carter and an unidentified 16-year-old with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Officers arrested both teens on Saturday, and they remain in custody at the Grady Memorial Detention Center, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. on Friday in the 400 block of Boulevard NE, specifically at the Station 464 apartment complex near Angier Avenue NE.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Atlanta police officers are on the scene investigating a breaking news report of multiple people shot near Angier Avenue NE and Boulevard NE in the historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood on Friday, July 10, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Responding officers found four people shot, including a 16-year-old male, a 17-year-old male, an 18-year-old male, and a 23-year-old female.

The 18-year-old man ran inside the building, collapsed, and later died at the hospital.

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The other three people went to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators noted that the wounded woman was an innocent bystander who is expected to survive.

A couple of people involved in the shooting ran from the scene immediately after the gunfire, but responding officers located them a short distance away. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives initially responded to the apartment complex to assist local officers with processing ballistic evidence.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the 16-year-old suspect or the 18-year-old man who died. Officials have not yet confirmed what sparked the gunfire or how many total shots were fired inside the apartment complex.