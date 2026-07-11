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2 teens accused of murder after Old Fourth Ward shooting

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Old Fourth Ward
Updated July 11, 2026 2:54 PM EDT Published July 11, 2026 2:53 PM EDT
article

Atlanta police officers are on the scene investigating a breaking news report of multiple people shot near Angier Avenue NE and Boulevard NE in the historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood on Friday, July 10, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief

    • Two teenagers face murder charges after a deadly Friday afternoon shooting in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.
    • Atlanta Police Department officers arrested 17-year-old D'keiman Carter and a 16-year-old on Saturday.
    • An 18-year-old man died at the hospital, while three other people suffered gunshot wounds during the gunfire.

ATLANTA - Two teenagers face murder charges following a shooting that left one person dead and three others wounded in Atlanta on Friday afternoon, according to police. 

What we know:

Authorities charged 17-year-old D'keiman Carter and an unidentified 16-year-old with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. 

Officers arrested both teens on Saturday, and they remain in custody at the Grady Memorial Detention Center, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. on Friday in the 400 block of Boulevard NE, specifically at the Station 464 apartment complex near Angier Avenue NE.

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Atlanta police officers are on the scene investigating a breaking news report of multiple people shot near Angier Avenue NE and Boulevard NE in the historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood on Friday, July 10, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Responding officers found four people shot, including a 16-year-old male, a 17-year-old male, an 18-year-old male, and a 23-year-old female. 

The 18-year-old man ran inside the building, collapsed, and later died at the hospital. 

PREVIOUS STORY: Old Fourth Ward violence: 3 injured, 1 dead in Atlanta shooting

The other three people went to the hospital in stable condition. 

Investigators noted that the wounded woman was an innocent bystander who is expected to survive.

A couple of people involved in the shooting ran from the scene immediately after the gunfire, but responding officers located them a short distance away. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives initially responded to the apartment complex to assist local officers with processing ballistic evidence. 

Atlanta shooting leaves teenager dead at apartments
Atlanta shooting leaves teenager dead at apartments

Atlanta shooting leaves teenager dead at apartments

An 18-year-old male was killed and three other people were injured, including teenagers aged 16 and 17, during a shooting in the Old Fourth Ward.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the 16-year-old suspect or the 18-year-old man who died. Officials have not yet confirmed what sparked the gunfire or how many total shots were fired inside the apartment complex. 

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Atlanta Police Department and prior FOX 5 reporting. 

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