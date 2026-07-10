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Old Fourth Ward violence: 4 injured, 1 dead in Atlanta shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Old Fourth Ward
Updated July 10, 2026 7:21 PM EDT Published July 10, 2026 6:12 PM EDT
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Atlanta police officers are on the scene investigating a breaking news report of multiple people shot near Angier Avenue NE and Boulevard NE in the historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood on Friday, July 10, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief

    • Four people were shot, leaving one dead and three others injured, following gunfire Friday afternoon. 
    • Emergency crews rushed all four victims to a local area hospital after responding to the scene. 
    • Authorities have not released details regarding the current medical condition of the three surviving victims. 

ATLANTA - Police rushed to the historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood of Atlanta after reports of gunfire on Friday afternoon.

Four people were shot with one person having died from their injuries.

What we know:

Officers were called out around 5:20 p.m. to the area near Angier Avenue NE and Boulevard NE. 

. According to the Atlanta Police Department, three men and one woman were shot. All four individuals were rushed to an area hospital, where one of the men died from his injuries. 

What we don't know:

The identity of the person who died has not been released. The condition of the other three people who were shot remains unknown. Authorities have not disclosed any information about what led to the gunfire, and it is unclear if any suspects are in custody.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Atlanta police, who provided details about the active investigation and response time, as well as initial emergency reports from the scene. 

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