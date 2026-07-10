Pregnant mother, unborn baby killed in DeKalb County ATV crash

The Brief An ATV accident in DeKalb County killed a 28-year-old pregnant mother and her unborn baby. The victim's family is urging riders to wear helmets to prevent similar tragedies.



A tragic ATV accident in DeKalb County has claimed the lives of a 28-year-old mother and her unborn baby, leaving her family devastated and urging the public to learn from the heartbreaking loss.

Domunique Kindred had just graduated from cosmetology school, found out she was pregnant with her third child, and was set to marry over Father's Day weekend. Her family said she was just getting into the prime of her life with two kids and was about to get married when her life was cut short.

What we know:

Kindred got on the ATV to go down and back on her street in Lithonia. She was not wearing a helmet at the time.

While riding, she swerved to avoid a car coming at her. Kindred died at the hospital following the crash.

She leaves behind her 4-month-old baby, Kanan, and her 5-year-old son, Yosiah.

What we don't know:

It remains unknown what type of vehicle was coming toward Kindred before she swerved. Authorities have not released the exact date or time of the crash. It is also unclear if the driver of the oncoming car stayed at the scene or if any charges will be filed.

What they're saying:

Her family wants the public to know what she could have done to possibly save her life, actively advocating for anyone riding an ATV or a bike to please wear a helmet. They believe she would still be here if she had been wearing one.

Her sister, Alexis Kindred, detailed the moments leading up to and during the accident.

"She got on the ATV, she rode it down the hill, and unfortunately she never came back," Alexis Kindred said. She explained that her sister "hit a mailbox, then the parked car next to the mailbox hit it and the ATV flipped over, and she was on the ground laying unconscious."

Alexis Kindred remembered her sister's bright personality, noting that "she was always goofy, messing around, always make light of every negative situation."

Reflecting on how the tragedy could have been prevented, Alexis Kindred added, "This all could’ve been avoided with a helmet, so to avoid another family going through a tragic thing like this—I mean, this is, like my father said, the worst feeling in the world."

Her father, Ralph Kindred, was on his way to celebrate with his daughter and was bringing her two helmets, but he never made it before the crash occurred. He expressed the deep pain of losing his daughter too soon.

"If you get on a scooter, ATV, anything like that, wear a helmet," Ralph Kindred said. "You don’t know how much that will help your life. She's gone too soon, now my baby is gone, no coming back from this."

He described the unimaginable weight of the situation for a parent.

"This is the toughest battle a parent has to fight to bury their child. No parent wants to bury their child, none. This is tough, really tough," Ralph Kindred said. "I had to go in there and give my baby a kiss. I had to kiss her goodbye on her forehead. It's sad that it’s a memory for life now."

What you can do:

Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to help honor her memory.