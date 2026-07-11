East Point water main break: Boil water advisory to last at least 18 hours

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The Brief Crews in East Point are actively repairing a damaged water main that has disrupted local service. Repair efforts are expected to take an additional four to six hours to complete due to complex onsite coordination. A mandatory boil water advisory remains in effect for at least 18 hours after repairs conclude to ensure safety.



East Point repair crews are working alongside gas utility workers to fix a water main break inside a shared sinkhole.

The city has issued a mandatory boil water advisory that will stay in place until laboratory testing confirms the water is completely safe to drink.

What we know:

Water Resources Department crews successfully uncovered the broken water main and are actively working on repairs.

The fix has proved exceptionally challenging because gas company personnel are simultaneously working inside the exact same sinkhole, according to city officials.

This layout requires tight safety coordination between the utilities. Officials estimate the mechanical repairs will take four to six hours to finish.

What we don't know:

Officials cannot yet confirm the exact time water service will return to normal or when the boil water advisory will officially be lifted. Because regulatory water quality testing requires a minimum of 18 hours in a laboratory, the city does not know if the initial batches of samples will pass safety protocols on the first run.

What's next:

Once crews complete the physical repairs, the boil water advisory will stay in place during state-required safety checks.

Technicians must process regulatory samples inside a laboratory for at least 18 hours.

The city will not lift the advisory until these specific tests prove the water is completely clean and safe for residents. Workers have been onsite through the night and intend to post more updates as the testing progresses.