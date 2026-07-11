Georgia consumer advisory: Danielle's juice blends flagged

article

The Brief State officials issued a Danielle's Fresh Pressed Juice Blend consumer advisory for products made at a Newnan facility. The Georgia Department of Agriculture announced the warning on Saturday due to a critical lack of process authority. Consumers may have purchased the affected 16-ounce beverage blends at Food Depot retail stores and local convenience counters.



The Georgia Department of Agriculture issued a warning on Saturday for people who bought Danielle's Fresh Pressed Juice Blend products processed in Newnan.

Officials cited a lack of process authority for the sudden safety alert.

What we know:

State officials issued the advisory for multiple beverage flavors processed at CSS Caribbean Meals LLC in Newnan. The targeted items include 16-ounce bottles of Fruit Punch Ginger, Fruit Punch, Sorrel Ginger and Pineapple Ginger.

Shoppers may have purchased these drinks from Food Depot retail stores across the state. They were also distributed at convenience stores in the Newnan area.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The Georgia Department of Agriculture issued a consumer advisory on July 11, 2026, for certain Danielle’s Fresh Pressed Juice Blend products. (Credit: Georgia Department of Agriculture)

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if any illnesses are connected to the beverage products. The state has also not specified what specific manufacturing issues led to the lack of process authority.