Lightning hits Accent Overlook Apartments causing Canton fire
CANTON, Ga. - Cherokee County fire crews responded to a Canton apartment complex on Saturday after a fire broke out right after a reported lightning strike.
Firefighters pulled at least one pet to safety and forced residents to leave the building as flames tore through the structure.
What we know:
Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services arrived at the Accent Overlook Apartments off Hospital Road just before 2 p.m. Saturday.
Crews launched an aggressive attack on the fire while pulling residents out of their homes and combing through rooms to find anyone trapped inside.
Firefighters stopped the flames from spreading deeper into the building and rescued a dog from the damaged apartment.
No injuries were reported, but crews stayed on the scene past 3 p.m. to put out hot spots, tear down damaged walls and pull out personal property for the families.
What we don't know:
Officials do not know exactly how many people will be forced out of their homes because of the destruction.
Investigators have not officially named the exact cause of the fire, though multiple bystanders reported that lightning hit the building right before the smoke appeared.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services, who detailed the rescue and firefighting efforts on the scene, as well as local bystanders who witnessed the initial strike.