Lightning hits Accent Overlook Apartments causing Canton fire

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The Brief Firefighters scrambled to an apartment fire on Hospital Road in Canton following reports of a lightning strike. Emergency crews rescued a dog while clearing the burning complex and knocking down the flames. Officials are checking the property for damage as families wait to see if they can return home.



Cherokee County fire crews responded to a Canton apartment complex on Saturday after a fire broke out right after a reported lightning strike.

Firefighters pulled at least one pet to safety and forced residents to leave the building as flames tore through the structure.

What we know:

Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services arrived at the Accent Overlook Apartments off Hospital Road just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

Crews launched an aggressive attack on the fire while pulling residents out of their homes and combing through rooms to find anyone trapped inside.

Firefighters stopped the flames from spreading deeper into the building and rescued a dog from the damaged apartment.

No injuries were reported, but crews stayed on the scene past 3 p.m. to put out hot spots, tear down damaged walls and pull out personal property for the families.

What we don't know:

Officials do not know exactly how many people will be forced out of their homes because of the destruction.

Investigators have not officially named the exact cause of the fire, though multiple bystanders reported that lightning hit the building right before the smoke appeared.