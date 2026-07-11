Plea, sentencing scheduled for accused Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray

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The Brief Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray is scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on July 24. The teen suspect faces 55 criminal charges, including malice murder, felony murder and cruelty to children. A judge previously granted a defense request moving the upcoming court proceedings out of Barrow County.



A teen accused of a deadly mass shooting at a Georgia high school will appear in court this month for a plea and sentencing hearing, according to court records ordered on Friday.

What we know:

Colt Gray is scheduled to appear at the Barrow County Courthouse on July 24 at 9 a.m. for a non-negotiated plea and sentencing hearing, court documents show.

The hearing is expected to continue into the following week.

The teen faces 55 charges, including four counts of malice and felony murder, aggravated assault and numerous counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.

Colt Gray (Barrow County Sheriff's Office)

The charges stem from the Sept. 4, 2024, campus attack that killed 14-year-old students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn, and teachers Cristina Irimie, 53, and Richard Aspinwall, 39. Seven other people suffered injuries in the shooting.

Barrow County Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm previously granted a defense request to move the trial out of Barrow County.

Primm stated that Columbia County would afford a fair and impartial jury, and state prosecutors did not oppose the change of venue.

In a related case, the teen's father, Colin Gray, was found guilty in March on 27 felony counts, including second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to children.

What we don't know:

Court documents have not yet confirmed the specific details of the non-negotiated plea or how long the sentencing phase will last when the hearing extends into the next week.