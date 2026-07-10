The Brief The Spanish national soccer team advanced to the World Cup semifinals, defeating Belgium 2-1 in a close quarterfinal match. Soccer fans celebrated at the Brewhouse in Little Five Points, ranked as the best soccer bar in the nation. Spain maintained its 36-match unbeaten streak since 2023 and will move on to face France on Tuesday.



The Spanish squad advanced to the World Cup semifinals after a tight 2-1 victory over Belgium, keeping alive their unbeaten streak. Fans turned out at the Brewhouse in Little Five Points for the high-stakes quarterfinal matchup.

Spain advances to semifinals

What we know:

Spain downed Belgium 2-1 in a tough World Cup quarterfinal match to punch its ticket to the semifinals. The victory extended the team's unbeaten streak to 36 straight matches since 2023.

Nicolas Castro is from Madrid. He said: "It was a hard-fought match. I was so happy, so happy to be celebrating. We deserved it". Belgium became the first team to score a goal against Spain in the entire tournament. The Spanish fans felt the tension. "I was really stressed out, but they did it in the end, said Iyanna Yapo. "I’m very happy, and now I can go home and rest peacefully. Go Spain." Belgium fans like Anne Sophie Janssen felt heartbroken but immense pride proud their team put up a tough fight against the undefeated Spanish squad. "Our country didn’t even think we’d get this far," Janssen said. "They conceded their first goal against our team, so I’m proud of us."

Lacey Monconeuit said, "Right now, it hurts. I’m holding back tears a little bit," said Monconeuit. "I think they have a lot of grit. They fought the whole game through."

Soccer bar fan reactions

What they're saying:

"They play as a team, and we always get it done," Castro said regarding the Spanish squad's performance. "We were so stressed. And once that second goal came, we just couldn’t keep it in". When asked if Spain would go all the way, Castro stated, "Of course, of course, we believe wholeheartedly in the team." Yapo shared her relief after the final whistle, saying she was "very happy, and now I can go home and rest peacefully. Go Spain."

Upcoming World Cup schedule

What's next:

Two more quarterfinal matches are scheduled for Saturday. England will kick off against Norway, and Argentina will take on Switzerland. The winners of those two matches will move on to play their semifinal game in Atlanta on Wednesday. Spain is scheduled to play France in their semifinal matchup on Tuesday in Dallas.