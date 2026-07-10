Dallas child exploitation trial ends in 20-year sentence

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The Brief A Paulding County jury found Jacob Christain Marr guilty of child sexual exploitation following a two-day trial in Dallas. A judge sentenced the 27-year-old Dallas man to serve 15 years in prison followed by five years of probation.



A jury found a Dallas man guilty of child exploitation charges following an investigation sparked by a local child's report to law enforcement.

The Paulding County District Attorney's Office announced that a jury convicted Jacob Christain Marr, 27, following a two-day trial. Marr faces 20 years of oversight, with the first 15 years ordered to be served in confinement within the Department of Corrections.

Dallas child exploitation trial

What we know:

The case began on June 12, 2024, when a child under 16 told law enforcement that Marr had electronic media showing a minor engaged in an explicit sexual act. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office immediately launched an investigation into the report.

During the trial, law enforcement officers testified about the electronic evidence uncovered during their investigation. After several hours of deliberation, the jury returned a guilty verdict on June 24.

Paulding County criminal sentencing

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed which specific state prison facility Marr will be housed in to serve his 15-year confinement period. The specific electronic devices used to store the illegal material were also not detailed by authorities.

Sex offender special supervision

What's next:

The sentence was handed down on June 30. Upon his eventual release from prison, Marr must follow all statutorily required provisions for the special supervision of a sex offender.