Woodstock man gets 25 years without parole for rape

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The Brief A Woodstock man will spend 25 years in prison without parole after being convicted of rape in Cherokee County. The victim reported that Roman Viderman sexually assaulted her multiple times while she was asleep and unable to defend herself. Senior Judge Walter J. Matthews ordered life on probation and banned all contact with the victim following a trial.



A Woodstock man will serve 25 years in prison without parole for raping a woman and violating a protective order, officials announced Friday in Canton.

Cherokee County court sentence

What we know:

Roman Viderman, 48, was ordered to serve 25 years in prison followed by life on probation under sex offender special conditions. The Cherokee County jury previously found Viderman guilty of rape and violation of a temporary protective order.

The victim stated the sexual assaults occurred in 2025 on more than one occasion while she was asleep and unable to protect herself. She told Viderman to stop, but he refused, and he later conducted unauthorized surveillance of her home even after she obtained a temporary protective order.

Ongoing safety measures

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific facility where Viderman will serve his 25-year prison term. It remains unclear what specific surveillance methods the defendant used to track the victim at her home before his arrest.

Prosecutor details abuse

What they're saying:

"The defendant repeatedly violated his partner, exploiting the trust inherent in their relationship and taking advantage of her vulnerability by committing offenses while she was asleep and unable to defend herself," Assistant District Attorney Ashley Snow said.

The victim’s impact statement described years of fear, coercion, control and uncertainty. "One of the deepest wounds I carry is that I truly believed if I could only explain my pain clearly enough, the person I loved would understand and stop hurting me," the victim stated.

Judicial strict orders

What's next:

Viderman must transition directly to lifetime probation under sex offender special conditions immediately after completing his 25-year prison sentence. Matthews strictly ordered that the defendant is barred from having contact of any kind with the victim.