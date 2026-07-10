College Park fire investigators search for possible serial arsonist

The Brief Fire officials are hunting for a suspected serial College Park arsonist after multiple homes were targeted in College Park. Investigators confirmed that seven separate fires were intentionally set inside crawl spaces across a single neighborhood block. A mother and her 10-year-old child narrowly escaped one of the blazes after being awakened by smoke detectors.



College Park fire investigators are searching for a serial arsonist after seven intentionally set fires targeted three neighborhood homes.

It started in late December 2025.

The latest blaze erupted last Monday along John Calvin Avenue near Victoria Street.

College Park fire investigation

What we know:

A suspected serial arsonist is operating in College Park after targeting a local neighborhood with multiple fires. Since December 2025, seven separate blazes have intentionally targeted three homes along John Calvin Avenue near Victoria Street.

College Park Fire Department Deputy Chief Randall Slaughter confirmed the fires were deliberately set.

Slaughter said that in his 36 years of firefighting, he is confident this pattern is no coincidence.

"They are all intentionally set fires. They're not accidental," Slaughter said.

He said that the blazes all started in the crawl spaces at or about 3 a.m. in the morning.

While two of the targeted properties were vacant, one home was occupied by Angela Johnson and her 10-year-old child.

The family was fast asleep when the emergency began but managed to escape safely.

"We heard the smoke detectors go off. That's what got us up," Johnson said.

Firefighters arrived quickly to save the home, though flames shot up through the HVAC vents.

"Just ran a safety call 911 to try to get them over here. But we didn't see any unusual activity prior to that," Johnson stated.

Serial arsonist search

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified a suspect or determined why the arsonist is targeting this specific block. Investigators do not know if the person responsible lives in the immediate area.

Authorities have not confirmed what materials were used to start the blazes inside the crawl spaces. It remains unknown if any neighbors saw unusual activity prior to the latest fire last Monday.

Community safety tips

What you can do:

Fire officials are asking neighborhood residents to check their doorbell cameras for any suspicious activity.

The dates of the fires are December 31, February 3, March 1, April 24, June 12, and July 6.

"It may be a very small tip, but it might be the last piece of the puzzle," Slaughter said.

They want you to contact College Park Fire Marshal’s Office or the College Park Police Department directly if you know anything.

Georgia Arson Control is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Slaughter urges local homeowners to protect their properties from being targetted.

"Lock any open crawl spaces, lock in a basement doors, check the lighting," Slaughter advised.

Johnson has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help fix her home.

"Just pray. Because we're in a time now that the devil is busy," Johnson said.