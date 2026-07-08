This is where the Colt Gray murder trial will move this fall

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The Brief The murder trial for Colt Gray has been moved from Barrow County to Columbia County following an unopposed defense request. Barrow County officials will still handle the prosecution and pay all trial costs, while the trial is scheduled to begin the week of Oct. 12.



Colt Gray, the teen accused of opening fire inside Apalachee High School, killing four people and injuring multiple others, now knows where his murder trial will be held this fall.

Columbia County jury

What we know:

Barrow County Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm granted a defense request to move the trial out of Barrow County, stating that Columbia County will afford the parties a fair and impartial jury.

The change of venue was completely unopposed by the state. While the prosecution and the defense did not initially agree on a new county, neither side objected when the court suggested Columbia County.

Primm will still preside over the trial, and the Barrow County District Attorney's Office will handle the prosecution. All pretrial proceedings will continue to take place in Barrow County. Barrow County will remain responsible for all reasonable direct and indirect costs, reimbursing Columbia County for security, bailiffs and personnel.

Accused Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray walks into a Barrow County courtroom for a brief status hearing, where attorneys updated the judge on his pending psychological evaluation, on December 9, 2025. (FOX 5)

Apalachee High School shooting

The backstory:

Authorities said Gray walked into Apalachee High School on Sept. 4, 2024, carrying an AR-15-style rifle and opened fire.

The mass shooting killed 14-year-old student Christian Angulo, 14-year-old student Mason Schermerhorn, 53-year-old teacher Cristina Irimie and 39-year-old teacher Richard Aspinwall.

Seven additional people suffered injuries during the campus attack, and Gray was subsequently charged with four counts of felony murder.

The teen's father, Colin Gray, was found guilty in March on 27 felony counts, including second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to children.

Prosecutors successfully argued that the father enabled his teenage son by providing access to the weapon used in the school assault.

Jurors listened to details regarding the younger Gray's severe mental health struggles and viewed video footage of the high school attack during the father's trial.

What we don't know:

It remains unknown who the specific witnesses on the state and defense lists will be. Additionally, court officials have not stated whether Gray intends to enter a guilty plea ahead of his July 15 deadline.

Colt Gray trial

Timeline:

Gray’s trial will start the week of Oct. 12, with jury selection slated to begin on Oct. 13.

The state must serve its witness list by Aug. 31, and all pretrial motions must be filed by Aug. 28.

Colt Gray (Barrow County Sheriff's Office)

Gray has until July 15 to notify the court if he elects to enter a guilty plea. If a non-negotiated plea is entered, a plea hearing will commence on July 24 and continue into the following week.

Both the defense witness list and defense discovery must be served on the state on or before Sept. 11.

Barrow County vs Columbia County

By the numbers:

A comparison of latest U.S. Census Bureau data highlights sharp economic and demographic rifts between Barrow and Columbia counties, a critical pivot point as attorneys evaluate potential trial venues.

While both communities have experienced rapid suburban growth over the last decade, their compositions differ significantly. Columbia County, nestled along the South Carolina border as part of the Augusta metropolitan area, has an estimated population of over 169,000 people. Barrow County, positioned as a bedroom community between Atlanta and Athens, is notably smaller, with roughly 99,800 residents.

The economic divide between the two is stark. Columbia County ranks among the wealthiest in the state, boasting a median household income of approximately $95,600 and a low poverty rate of 6.6%. By contrast, Barrow County’s median household income sits lower at roughly $80,653, with an 8.6% poverty rate. Educational attainment follows a similar pattern: 38.5% of Columbia County residents hold a bachelor's degree or higher, nearly double the 21.2% rate found in Barrow.

Racially and ethnically, the areas diverge sharply in their minority populations. Columbia County has a larger Black community, making up 21.3% of its population compared to Barrow’s 16.9%. However, Barrow County features a significantly larger and faster-growing Hispanic community, which accounts for 18.4% of its residents, compared to just 8.7% in Columbia County.

What's next:

The trial is expected to last no longer than three weeks. Court officials do not intend to sequester the jurors.