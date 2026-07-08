From license plates to cigarettes: What police see from above

The Brief Atlanta Police helicopters are giving officers a unique high-tech advantage when fighting crime and managing large crowds across the city. The specialized airborne unit tracks high-stakes incidents from above and relays real-time thermal data directly to ground teams.



The Atlanta Police Department is leveraging its specialized air aviation unit to combat crime and manage massive crowds from thousands of feet above the city streets.

Atlanta police helicopters

What we know:

The airborne team provides ground officers with a unique tactical advantage during major emergencies and car chases. Flight crews can easily monitor massive crowds during high-profile events like the World Cup games and the Peachtree Road Race.

The unit utilizes advanced technology, including an infrared thermal camera and a moving map system that integrates Google mapping data. Air crews can see details as clear as someone flicking a cigarette or read vehicle license plates in the dark.

Becoming a pilot in command requires three to five years of specialized training within the department. Every mission relies on a team effort, pairing a pilot with flight officers who operate the surveillance cameras and communicate with ground units.

The specialized aviation division has been a core part of local law enforcement operations since its launch in 1971.

Airborne crowd control

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of active choppers currently maintained within the fleet. It also remains unclear how many total flight officers are assigned to the specialized unit.

Image 1 of 14 ▼ An aerial perspective from an APD helicopter highlights the heavy traffic flow along the Downtown Connector near the Georgia State Capitol building during a high-tech patrol flight on July 8, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

High-tech safety

What they're saying:

"You get that overall perspective," Lt. Aaron Zorn said regarding the unique vantage point his team commands over the city. Zorn noted that as the largest agency in Georgia, relaying information down to the ground is highly beneficial during major incidents.

"As for what we’re looking for is suspicious activity," 27-year veteran pilot Officer Patrick Magrum said about monitoring large events. "People up on the roof and balconies and stuff like that or an active shooter or something that can pop off."

"This job is not done with one person," Magrum added, emphasizing that he always flies with a co-pilot. "He or she is the one operating cameras and relay that information to the officers on the ground."