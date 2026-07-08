Where is the money? Union demands firing of Atlanta airport vendor

The Brief Atlanta airport contract workers complain vendor Vector Transportation Group is failing to pay them properly. Union representatives warn Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport could face shutdowns if ongoing pay discrepancies are not resolved. City council members plan to address the contractor pay issues during next week's Transportation Committee meeting.



Union representatives warned the Atlanta City Council that hundreds of contracted airport transit workers could shut down Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport if severe, ongoing payroll problems are not resolved.

Atlanta Airport Pay Issues

What we know:

National Association of Government Employees representative Anna Avado and PACE President Jeannie Pognata approached the Atlanta City Council on Monday to complain about Vector Transportation Group. The union representatives state that 500 Park Atlanta employees, who operate airport shuttle buses and manage parking garages, are receiving inaccurate, late, or handwritten tax documents, with some missing paycheck stubs entirely.

According to the union leaders, the payroll problems have been going on for three years, even though the city has paid millions to the vendor, including a $7.2 million check in June and two checks totaling $457,000. The missing funds have allegedly left workers unable to secure housing or loans, while their union dues and insurance premiums remain unpaid.

Potential Airport Impact

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how a potential worker strike or disruption would specifically impact flight schedules or airport security checkpoints. Vector Transportation Group has not publicly responded to the allegations or clarified where the millions in city funds are currently held. It remains unclear if the city will terminate the contract entirely or hire the 500 transit workers directly as requested by union leadership.

City Council Timeline

What's next:

Several Atlanta City Council members heard the testimony on Monday and indicated the issue will be formally addressed. The matter is scheduled for discussion during next week's Transportation Committee meeting on Wednesday.