Uber drivers in Atlanta report earnings slashed in half due to AI vehicles

The Brief Atlanta rideshare drivers report drastic earnings drops and corporate displacement one year after Waymo launched its autonomous vehicle fleet. A coalition of drivers and labor advocates will host a protest rally Thursday at Historic Fourth Ward Park. Uber has advocated for a phased, hybrid transition to autonomous vehicles to help protect worker earnings and prevent total displacement.



For Atlanta rideshare driver Bob Chouhan, the city streets used to represent opportunity. Now, every mile driven feels like a countdown. A year after the rollout of Waymo’s autonomous fleet, drivers say corporate tech is actively undercutting their livelihood.

What we know:

Some rideshare drivers in Atlanta are reporting a drastic decline in earnings as autonomous vehicles and AI algorithms take over the market. Drivers are seeing their primary source of income slashed, with some reporting that their earnings have been cut in half over the past year. The anxiety is not just about driverless cars; workers feel targeted by the very software dictating their shifts, arguing that algorithms are being maximized for corporate efficiency at the expense of human labor. The frustration has sparked a unified movement, bringing together rideshare drivers, labor advocates and community organizers to protest the rapid expansion of driverless vehicles, automation, AI and unregulated data centers.

Chouhan stresses that the shift feels incredibly personal for those behind the wheel. "And we just feel that automation as well as, you know, all the technology that's coming in is actually threatening our livelihood," Chouhan explained. "And, also the AI and algorithms is actually being used, not only, as they put it to for, you know, making everything more efficient, but also to control us."

Drivers argue that human workers are being intentionally sidelined by major tech companies. "Frankly speaking, I think the goal is one thing is profits over people," Chouhan explained. "No workers, no wages, and just increasing their profits. That's what it is. So, the ultimate goal is, without a shadow of doubt, to replace older workers."

What they're saying:

When reached for comment, an Uber spokesperson referred to a company publication addressing the transition to autonomous vehicles, noting that: "…while autonomy promises fewer crashes and lower costs, success requires guardrails to prevent worker displacement and eroded trust. Uber advocates for a phased, hybrid transition... ensuring a dignified transition that preserves worker earnings."

What's next:

The coalition is calling local leaders and corporations to the table to guarantee these technological changes won't harm the workforce. As driver Lisa Ramsey puts it, "We should have a say in our future when it comes to new emerging technology."

To make their voices heard, drivers and labor organizers are taking their fight directly to the public. The group is holding a rally at Historic Fourth Ward Park in Atlanta on Thursday at 4 p.m.