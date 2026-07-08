Southern Sky Fireworks fires technician after short Troup display

The Brief Troup County officials secured a $10,000 refund after a highly anticipated Independence Day fireworks display celebrating America's 250th birthday fizzled out after just eight minutes. Southern Sky Fireworks apologized for the brief performance at Pine Road Park, calling the production unprofessional and confirming the technician was fired. Local regulations permit only one show per year, meaning disappointed residents will not see a makeup display this season.



A vendor apologized and issued a partial refund to Troup County after a holiday fireworks show lasted less than half its scheduled time, sparking widespread outrage among attendees.

What we know:

Troup County contracted with Southern Sky Fireworks for a $20,000 display that was scheduled to run between 20 and 25 minutes to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. Instead, the rockets fizzled out after only eight minutes.

The abbreviated performance triggered immediate backlash on social media, particularly from attendees who paid a $10 gate fee to watch from Pine Road Park. Boaters on West Point Lake, who viewed the short-lived event for free, also voiced disappointment over the brief demonstration.

What they're saying:

Following complaints from local leaders, the contractor stated they agreed with the county's assessment of the performance. In an official response, the company admitted the show was shot "in an unprofessional manner."

The company confirmed the pyrotechnician responsible for the error is no longer with the firm. Troup County received a $10,000 refund from the business as a result of the operational failure.

What we don't know:

County officials are currently undecided on whether they will invite Southern Sky Fireworks back for future events.

Local parks and recreation officials confirmed a makeup show cannot take place later this season. Local permits strictly limit the county to hosting just one fireworks display per year, ending any hopes for a replacement production.