Dog killed as Cobb County deputy serves warrant
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County Sheriff's Office deputy shot and killed a dog while serving an arrest warrant Wednesday, sparking an internal affairs investigation.
What we know:
A sheriff's deputy fired a service weapon and killed a dog, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened while the deputy was serving an arrest warrant. Deputies say the dog became aggressive.
The agency's Internal Affairs Unit is reviewing the discharge of the firearm as part of an active internal investigation.
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed the specific address where the shooting occurred or the identity of the target of the arrest warrant.
It remains unclear what breed of dog was involved or what specific aggressive actions caused the deputy to fire the weapon.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, who detailed the incident in an official press release issued by Communications Manager Hassan Glenn, as well as county department records.