Dog killed as Cobb County deputy serves warrant

The Brief A Cobb County Sheriff's Office deputy shot and killed a dog in Cobb County while serving an arrest warrant Wednesday. Officials opened an internal investigation into the use of force after the deputy fired a service weapon. Investigators have not released additional details about the incident as the administrative review remains active.



A Cobb County Sheriff's Office deputy shot and killed a dog while serving an arrest warrant Wednesday, sparking an internal affairs investigation.

What we know:

A sheriff's deputy fired a service weapon and killed a dog, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened while the deputy was serving an arrest warrant. Deputies say the dog became aggressive.

The agency's Internal Affairs Unit is reviewing the discharge of the firearm as part of an active internal investigation.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific address where the shooting occurred or the identity of the target of the arrest warrant.

It remains unclear what breed of dog was involved or what specific aggressive actions caused the deputy to fire the weapon.