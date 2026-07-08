DeKalb County officer charged in Avondale Estates backyard shooting

The Brief A DeKalb County police officer faces involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct charges following a deadly shooting in Avondale Estates. Authorities identified the deceased person as 19-year-old Seth Jayden Eccles of Savannah, who was shot during an arrest in a backyard. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading an independent probe into the encounter after local police requested their assistance.



A DeKalb County police officer faces felony charges after firing his weapon and killing a 19-year-old man during an arrest in an Avondale Estates backyard on Tuesday, officials said.

DeKalb County police probe

What we know:

DeKalb County Police Officer Derrick Harris, Jr., 37, was charged by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct following the fatal shooting of Seth Jayden Eccles.

The incident began early Tuesday afternoon when county police and U.S. Postal Inspection Service agents began searching for a person of interest in the armed robbery of a mail carrier. Officers initially spoke with Eccles but allowed him to walk away before discovering he had an active arrest warrant. When law enforcement located him again, Eccles ran into nearby woods to hide.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ DeKalb County police officers opened fire on a suspect during an active armed robbery investigation in the 3300 block of Rammel Way off Rockbridge Road on Tuesday, July 7, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

By 7 p.m., emergency dispatchers received multiple calls about a suspicious person moving through backyards on Rammel Way. Harris located Eccles in a backyard at approximately 7:45 p.m. and held him at gunpoint while issuing commands.

Although Eccles complied and was being taken into custody, Harris fired his weapon and struck the teen.

Officers and emergency medical personnel attempted life-saving measures on the scene before Eccles died at an area hospital.

No officers suffered injuries during the encounter, and Harris will be booked into the DeKalb County Jail once in custody.

Avondale Estates encounter

What we don't know:

The GBI has not yet confirmed the specific details regarding why Harris discharged his weapon after Eccles complied with his commands. It remains unclear what the active arrest warrant for Eccles was initially issued for, or if he was carrying a weapon when police cornered him.

Officials have not released whether any body-worn camera or dashboard camera footage captured the fatal shooting.

Chief, county CEO respond

What they're saying:

"This incident has had a profound impact on everyone involved. My thoughts and prayers remain with the family of Seth Jayden Eccles as they continue to grieve this tragic loss," said DeKalb County Police Chief Greg Padrick. "This has also been a difficult time for the members of our department. The men and women of the DeKalb County Police Department remain committed to serving our community with professionalism, integrity, and compassion, and they will continue to serve the people of DeKalb County with honor, service, and partnership each and every day."

"The death of Seth Jayden Eccles is a tragedy," DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said. "My heartfelt condolences are with his family and loved ones as they navigate an unimaginable loss. Today’s criminal charges and the termination of our officer reflect our commitment to accountability. We understand no one is above the law and that accountability is essential to maintaining public trust. While this remains an active legal matter, I want our residents to know that DeKalb County is committed to transparency, integrity, and ensuring that our public safety agencies uphold the highest standards of professionalism as they protect and serve."