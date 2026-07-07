Man shot, killed as police probe DeKalb County armed robbery

Image 1 of 7 ▼ DeKalb County police officers opened fire on a suspect during an active armed robbery investigation in the 3300 block of Rammel Way off Rockbridge Road on Tuesday, July 7, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

The Brief A man is dead after being shot by DeKalb County police officers responding to an armed robbery Tuesday evening. The shooting took place during an active investigation in the 3300 block of Rammel Way. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to conduct an independent review of the shooting.



A man died Tuesday evening after being shot by DeKalb County police officers responding to an armed robbery.

What we know:

The shooting happened in the area of the 3300 block of Rammel Way off Rockbridge Road. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers opened fire during the investigation, striking the man.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he died. No other injuries were reported.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear how many officers used their service weapons.

The identity of the man who died remains unknown. It is also unclear what led up to the confrontation or how many officers opened fire during the armed robbery investigation. Authorities have not released details regarding whether the man was a suspect in the robbery or if he was armed.