Fourth of July family gathering turns into deadly gunfire in Clayton County

The Brief Clayton County police arrested a woman following a deadly Ellenwood shooting during a holiday family gathering on Saturday night. Officers found Devarsity Smith suffering from a gunshot wound in the 500 block of Brenston Boulevard, where he later died. Investigators said the suspect ran from the scene in a vehicle but was later caught by authorities.



A Fourth of July family gathering turned tragic when a man was shot and killed on Brenston Boulevard.

A woman who tried to run from the scene was taken into custody.

Tragic Ellenwood shooting investigation

What we know:

Clayton County police officers rushed to the 500 block of Brenston Boulevard in Ellenwood around 10:20 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a gunfire incident, according to a police department statement. Upon arrival, they discovered Devarsity Smith with a gunshot wound.

Smith died from his injuries at the scene. Investigators determined the shooting happened during a family gathering where everyone involved knew each other.

Danielle Jamil Ross ran from the neighborhood in a vehicle but was later caught by law enforcement officers. Ross is currently being held at the Clayton County Sheriff's Office as the judicial process begins.

Clayton County police search

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the motive behind the gunfire or what sparked the dispute during the family gathering.

Police have also have not released if any weapons were recovered from the scene.

Brenston Boulevard murder charges

What's next:

Ross faces charges of felony murder, reckless conduct, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two other weapons charges.

No word on her next appearance in court.