Douglas County leaders just killed a massive data center project

The Brief Douglas County commissioners voted 4 to 1 to deny a rezoning request, stopping a proposed 4.4 million-square-foot data center project near the Interstate 20 Liberty Road exit. Passionate neighbors brought props and audio clips to an intense public hearing to fight against the massive development. District 4 County Commissioner Mark Alcarez voted against the project despite stating the local community heavily needs new tax revenue for roads and building repairs.



Douglas County leaders rejected a massive data center development following an intense public hearing filled with heavy community pushback.

What we know:

The Douglas County Commission voted 4 to 1 to reject a rezoning request that would have cleared the way for a 4.4 million-square-foot data center.

The massive project was slated for more than 700 acres of land near the I-20 Liberty Road exit.

Opponents flooded the public hearing with visual props and played loud audio clips to show what data centers sound like.

Residents worried about environmental damage and a potential drop in nearby property values. One neighbor jokingly asked if the county should change its name from Douglasville to "Datasville."

Another citizen argued against the project by stating, "We already have 11 data centers; That's ridiculous!"

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if the developer will submit a modified proposal or look for land somewhere else. It also remains unclear how Douglas County will secure funding for millions of dollars in outstanding infrastructure repairs now that this project is dead.

The other side:

Supporters of the development argued that Douglas County must embrace the age of AI and move forward with the times or get lost in the past.

Proponents also highlighted that the project was projected to bring 200 to 300 permanent jobs. However, other citizens countered that tech facilities create relatively few long-term positions and questioned how many would actually go to Douglas County residents.

District 4 County Commissioner Mark Alcarez, whose district encompasses the proposed site, ultimately voted against the rezoning but warned residents about the county's severe budget constraints.

Alcarez stressed that county leaders are constantly trying to figure out how to avoid raising property taxes while facing rising costs, including outstanding road problems.

What they're saying:

Commissioner Alcarez spoke candidly during the hearing about the financial benefits the facilities will eventually bring once older projects age out of their tax incentive programs.

"Let me be honest and very clear, whether you know it or not, these data centers, once these others come of (tax) abatements, have nothing that had to do with this board, they are going to bring in revenue which is going to be great to the county. We are 25 years behind in our road infrastructure that money has got to come from somewhere," said the west Douglas County Commissioner. "There's a lot that we stress over to think of what can we do where we do not have to raise your taxes."

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