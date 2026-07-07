Data center hearing to take place Tuesday in Douglas County

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The Brief Douglas County will hold a public hearing Tuesday on a proposed 700-acre data center project. Some residents say they are concerned about noise, water use and quality of life. The developer says the project would create jobs and could help lower power costs.



Douglas County residents will have a chance Tuesday evening to weigh in on a proposed data center campus that has sparked debate among neighbors.

PREVIOUS STORY: Douglas County data center sparks resident pushback

What we know:

The developer, East Village Dothan, LLC, wants to build a five-building data center complex on more than 700 acres south of Interstate 20 near the Liberty Road exit.

The proposal comes as Douglas County already has 11 active data centers, prompting some residents to question whether the area can support another large-scale development. Neighbors have raised concerns about potential noise, water use and the project's impact on their quality of life.

"Our job is to make sure if they get approved, that what they are doing ... that we are safe, our water is safe," resident Jackie Cooper said.

What they're saying:

The developer says the project would bring between 200 and 300 permanent jobs. Company representatives also point to a recent agreement between the Georgia Public Service Commission and Georgia Power that they say could allow revenue from data centers to help reduce electric bills for other ratepayers.

What you can do:

The public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Douglas County Courthouse.

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