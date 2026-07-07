5 Albany police officers arrested for misusing license plate readers

The Brief Five former Albany police officers were arrested after a GBI investigation. Investigators say they improperly accessed Flock license plate reader data for personal use. The officers face charges including misuse of license plate data and violating their oath of office.



Five Albany police officers were arrested Monday after investigators say they improperly accessed license plate reader data for non-law enforcement purposes.

What we know:

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the now-former officers are charged with multiple counts of misuse of license plate data and one count each of violation of oath of office following an investigation into the misuse of the Flock Safety license plate reader system.

Those arrested are:

Tytianna Davis, 27, of Albany

Jade Jackson, 32, of Albany

Nicholas Richardson, 30, of Albany

Brittney Smith, 23, of Albany

Issac Whitus, 24, of Albany

The investigation began June 25 after the Albany Police Department requested the GBI review the officers' use of the Flock system. According to investigators, an internal audit found the officers had accessed retained license plate reader data on multiple occasions for non-law enforcement purposes.

The five former officers were arrested July 6 and booked into the Dougherty County Jail. The GBI said they are no longer employed by the Albany Police Department.

What's next:

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester. The case will be turned over to the Dougherty Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for review once the investigation is complete.

Dig deeper:

Three deputies in Cherokee County in North Georgia were also recently arrested for allegedly misusing the automated license plate reader database.

RELATED: Internal audit exposes Cherokee deputies misusing license plate readers

According to an analysis by The Marshall Project, police misuse of license plate reader systems is typically driven by personal, not investigative, reasons. Officers across the country have been accused of using the technology to look up current or former romantic partners, neighbors, acquaintances and others who are not connected to criminal investigations. The publication notes that as license plate reader systems have become more sophisticated and allow searches across multiple jurisdictions, the potential for abuse has increased.

The Marshall Project also reported that while companies such as Flock Safety say misuse represents only a small fraction of searches and that audit logs help identify improper access, several officers in multiple states have faced criminal charges or disciplinary action for using the systems for unauthorized personal reasons. Privacy advocates say those cases highlight the need for stronger oversight and accountability to ensure the technology is used only for legitimate law enforcement purposes.