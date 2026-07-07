Homestead exemptions in Acworth: What they are and how to apply

The Brief Homestead exemptions lower the taxable value of a primary home, which can reduce property tax bills. Acworth homeowners apply through Cobb County, not the city, and generally must own and live in the home as of Jan. 1. Acworth’s floating homestead exemption is applied automatically after Cobb County approval and can help limit tax increases.



If you own a home in Acworth and it's your primary residence, a homestead exemption could lower your property tax bill.

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What we know:

A homestead exemption is a tax benefit that reduces the taxable value of your home, meaning you pay property taxes on a lower value than your home is assessed at. In Georgia, you generally qualify if you owned the home on Jan. 1, live there as your primary residence and do not claim a homestead exemption on another property.

How to apply in Acworth

Homeowners in Acworth apply through Cobb County, not the City of Acworth. Applications can be filed with the Cobb County Tax Commissioner's Office, and you'll typically need a Georgia driver's license with your current address, vehicle registration and proof that the home is your primary residence.

While the traditional deadline has been April 1, Cobb County now allows eligible homeowners who miss that date to apply during the property assessment appeal period after assessment notices are mailed, as long as they otherwise qualify.

Here's how it works:

Basic homestead exemption: Available if you owned and lived in the home as your primary residence on Jan. 1.

Floating homestead exemption: Acworth automatically provides a Taxpayer Reassessment Relief (floating homestead) exemption to homeowners who have a Cobb County homestead exemption. It helps protect you from large increases in your home's taxable value as property values rise. You do not file separately with the City of Acworth—it is applied once Cobb County approves your homestead exemption.

Senior exemptions: If you're 62 or older, there are additional exemptions that may reduce or eliminate certain county, city and school taxes, depending on which program you qualify for.

How to apply

You can apply online through Cobb County or in person through the Cobb County Tax Commissioner's Office.

You'll typically need:

A Georgia driver's license with your Acworth address.

Georgia vehicle registration at the same address.

Proof the home is your primary residence.

What if you missed the deadline?

Normally, applications are due by April 1. However, under recent Georgia law, Cobb County also allows eligible homeowners to apply during the property assessment appeal period after assessment notices are mailed, provided they meet the eligibility requirements.

Additional benefits for Acworth homeowners

One of the biggest benefits for Acworth homeowners is the city's Floating Homestead Exemption, also known as the Taxpayer Reassessment Relief Act exemption. Once you're approved for a regular Cobb County homestead exemption, the City of Acworth automatically applies this benefit, which helps limit increases in your home's taxable value as property values rise. No separate city application is required.

Additional exemptions are also available for qualifying homeowners, including seniors, people with disabilities, disabled veterans and certain surviving spouses. Eligibility requirements vary based on age, income and military status.

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