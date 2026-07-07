Man found dead in street Tuesday morning, Atlanta PD investigating

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The Brief Atlanta police are investigating a deadly incident after a man was found unresponsive in the street early Tuesday. Officers responded around 3:47 a.m. to the area of Decatur Street SE and Grant Street SE. Investigators have not released a cause of death or said what led to the incident.



Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found dead in the street early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded around 3:47 a.m. to the intersection of Decatur Street SE and Grant Street SE, which is near the King Memorial MARTA Station. Police confirmed a man, believed to be in his mid-30s, was found unresponsive in the roadway.

Police said the man died at the scene. Detectives responded to take over the investigation and are expected to review surveillance video from the area.

What we don't know:

Atlanta police have not released the man's identity or confirmed a cause of death. Investigators also have not announced a possible motive or identified any suspects.

The investigation remains active.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.