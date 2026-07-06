Lightning strike leaves 5 Marietta apartment units in shambles

The Brief A massive apartment fire sparked by a weekend lightning strike has forced nearly 30 residents out of their homes. Displaced families stood in the pouring rain while emergency crews battled the flames on Saturday night. Complex management quickly located vacant onsite units to provide immediate housing for those impacted.



A Marietta family is picking up the pieces after a late-night lightning strike triggered a fast-moving fire that damaged multiple apartment units.

What we know:

Marietta firefighters responded to the Rosemont Bentley Apartments close to midnight Saturday night after lightning struck one of the buildings and ignited a fire. Residents were forced to flee in a downpour as emergency crews arrived at the complex.

Resident Lisa Downs described the chaotic moments when the emergency unfolded. "I heard bang bang on the door and the firefighters, everybody yelling fire," Downs said.

Downs and her family grabbed their two pets and rushed out. "We weren't able to grab anything. We had to rush out," Downs said.

Downs noted that just before the fire, her daughter witnessed the intensity of the storm firsthand. "We heard the thunder. My daughter ran into the room and said, Mom, mom, the lightning hit the window and shocked it," Downs said.

What's next:

The affected families spent the day salvaging whatever belongings they could rescue from the wreckage and packing them into vehicles.

Apartment management successfully located vacant units within the complex for the displaced residents to move into.

Downs expressed deep gratitude for the housing arrangements as she kept her focus on her family's safety.

"My kids are safe, my neighbors are safe. I got to see the bright side of it; I'm alive. Listen, material things can always come back, we can always get those, but life we can't get back," Downs said.

What we don't know:

Fire investigators have not yet confirmed the total estimated dollar volume in structural damage caused to the complex. It also remains unverified how long it will take to fully repair the five impacted units before they are deemed safe for occupancy again.

What you can do:

Fire officials remind residents to remain inside away from windows during severe thunderstorms.

If you suspect your building has been struck by lightning, check for smoke and call 911 immediately to ensure a rapid response from local fire crews.