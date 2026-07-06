16-year-old found dead days after southwest Atlanta shooting

The Brief Atlanta police discovered a third victim, a 16-year-old male, dead from gun violence following a holiday weekend shooting. Two men survived the initial gunfire and were hospitalized after being found by responding officers. Homicide Unit investigators have taken over the active case to determine the exact circumstances behind the fatal incident.



A Fourth of July shooting has turned fatal after Atlanta investigators searching the scene discovered a deceased teenager two days later, authorities said.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers initially responded to a report of a person shot near the 900 block of Washington Street SW around 10:07 p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived at the location, responding officers found two men, ages 27 and 26, who had been shot. Both victims were alert, conscious, and breathing when law enforcement located them.

Further investigation on Monday determined that the weekend shooting may have resulted in a third victim.

Investigators canvassed the area on Washington Street and discovered a 16-year-old boy dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit will be leading the ongoing case as the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly released the names or identities of the two surviving men or the deceased teenager. Officials have also not specified what led up to the holiday weekend gunfire or whether any suspects have been identified in connection to the fatal shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the shooting on Washington Street SW is urged to contact the Atlanta Police Department directly.