Poll shows Georgia Democrats ahead in senate, gubernatorial races

The Brief A recent Fox News poll shows Georgia Democrats leading early in both the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial matchups. Incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff holds a 13-point lead over Republican Mike Collins, while Keisha Lance Bottoms leads Rick Jackson by 5 points. Strategists emphasize that winning the swing state requires capturing an estimated 250,000 independent and moderate voters.



Democrats have secured early leads in Georgia's high-profile Senate and gubernatorial races, according to a recent Fox News poll.

What we know:

The initial post-primary polling shows incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff leading Republican nominee Mike Collins by 13 percentage points, 56% to 43%. In the gubernatorial race, Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms holds a 5-point lead over Republican Rick Jackson, 52% to 47%.

Democrats currently maintain early margins with core demographics, including younger and Black voters. However, political analysts and strategists from both parties note that these initial multi-point advantages are expected to fluctuate as general election campaigns expand their messaging.

What we don't know:

While initial metrics favor the Democratic ticket, officials have not yet confirmed how these margins will hold up as the race tightens. Strategists note it remains unclear exactly how independent and moderate voters will lean once both campaigns fully deploy their contrasting platforms.

Dig deeper:

With general election matchups officially set following highly competitive primary runoffs, both parties are framing the races through distinct career backgrounds.

Republicans plan to highlight private-sector experience, contrasting it with the sitting incumbent's record, while Democrats are building their platform around public service and state-level engagement.

What they're saying:

GOP strategist Loretta Lepore said Collins intends to center his platform on business management and legislative performance.

"So, I think Mike Collins has been very clear that he intends to use the resume as his weapon," Lepore said, noting his background running a trucking company. "And he's going to make an issue of that with Senator Ossoff, who the Republican Party is already branding as a trust fund baby, and they will perpetuate that."

Democratic strategist Tharon Johnson argued that Ossoff’s multi-year tenure provides a visible baseline of leadership.

"Jon Ossoff. He has been laser-like focused on getting around Georgia in a governing capacity," Johnson said. "He's been our Senator now for over 5 and a half years."

RELATED: FOX News poll: Jon Ossoff holds double-digit lead over Mike Collins

Big picture view:

Lepore noted that while Ossoff is carrying core electorates like Black and young voters, the real concern for Republicans lies with the center.

"Where the concern would be, I think, for Republicans is with the moderate and independent voters, because for whichever candidate wins, this race is going to have to carry that segment of the voting population," Lepore said.

Johnson acknowledged the polling helps Democrats raise money and profile, but agreed the race will tighten.

"Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have shown us the model," Johnson said, describing a "base plus strategy" that requires motivating the core party base while remaining appealing to independents and moderates.