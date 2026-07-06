Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta worker hospitalized after tree hits bucket truck

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published July 6, 2026 5:03 PM EDT
Published July 6, 2026 5:03 PM EDT
article

An Atlanta worker was taken to the hospital after falling from a bucket truck hit by a tree on July 6, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

The Brief

    • A utility worker was hospitalized Monday after a falling tree struck a bucket truck in Atlanta.
    • Emergency crews shut down a portion of Ralph McGill Boulevard following the tree-related vehicle incident.
    • First responders treated the worker on-scene and confirmed no one was trapped inside the damaged vehicle.

ATLANTA - An investigation is underway after a falling tree struck a lift vehicle Monday, sending a worker falling from a bucket truck near Central Park Place.

What we know:

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department crews responded to the area of Ralph McGill Boulevard and Central Park Place following emergency reports of a tree-related vehicle incident. 

Upon arrival, firefighters found a worker who had fallen from the vehicle's bucket after a tree crashed into the truck. 

Firefighters provided immediate medical care on-scene and confirmed the worker was not trapped. 

Grady EMS personnel then transported the patient to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 

Image 1 of 4

An Atlanta worker was taken to the hospital after falling from a bucket truck hit by a tree on July 6, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name or specific medical condition of the hospitalized worker. 

It remains unclear what caused the tree to fall or if severe weather played a role in the incident. 

As emergency crews worked the scene, police temporarily closed a portion of the roadway to support rescue operations, though officials have not announced when the street will completely reopen to traffic.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews