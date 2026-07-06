Atlanta worker hospitalized after tree hits bucket truck
ATLANTA - An investigation is underway after a falling tree struck a lift vehicle Monday, sending a worker falling from a bucket truck near Central Park Place.
What we know:
Atlanta Fire Rescue Department crews responded to the area of Ralph McGill Boulevard and Central Park Place following emergency reports of a tree-related vehicle incident.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a worker who had fallen from the vehicle's bucket after a tree crashed into the truck.
Firefighters provided immediate medical care on-scene and confirmed the worker was not trapped.
Grady EMS personnel then transported the patient to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
An Atlanta worker was taken to the hospital after falling from a bucket truck hit by a tree on July 6, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the name or specific medical condition of the hospitalized worker.
It remains unclear what caused the tree to fall or if severe weather played a role in the incident.
As emergency crews worked the scene, police temporarily closed a portion of the roadway to support rescue operations, though officials have not announced when the street will completely reopen to traffic.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.