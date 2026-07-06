Atlanta worker hospitalized after tree hits bucket truck

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The Brief A utility worker was hospitalized Monday after a falling tree struck a bucket truck in Atlanta. Emergency crews shut down a portion of Ralph McGill Boulevard following the tree-related vehicle incident. First responders treated the worker on-scene and confirmed no one was trapped inside the damaged vehicle.



An investigation is underway after a falling tree struck a lift vehicle Monday, sending a worker falling from a bucket truck near Central Park Place.

What we know:

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department crews responded to the area of Ralph McGill Boulevard and Central Park Place following emergency reports of a tree-related vehicle incident.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a worker who had fallen from the vehicle's bucket after a tree crashed into the truck.

Firefighters provided immediate medical care on-scene and confirmed the worker was not trapped.

Grady EMS personnel then transported the patient to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ An Atlanta worker was taken to the hospital after falling from a bucket truck hit by a tree on July 6, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name or specific medical condition of the hospitalized worker.

It remains unclear what caused the tree to fall or if severe weather played a role in the incident.

As emergency crews worked the scene, police temporarily closed a portion of the roadway to support rescue operations, though officials have not announced when the street will completely reopen to traffic.