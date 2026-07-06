Witness recounts scary moment tree fell on Six Flags guests

The Brief A park guest described chaotic scenes at Six Flags Over Georgia after falling tree limbs injured four people. The witness saw separate crowds form to treat an upright, conscious victim and another person placed on a stretcher. Downpours and torrential rain caused the heavy mature limbs to crack near the park's front gate.



A witness recounted the frightening moment a torrential downpour sent tree limbs crashing down on four guests at Six Flags Over Georgia Sunday evening.

What we know:

Park guest Jacob Herron said he and several other people were leaving the amusement park due to severe weather when the branches collapsed.

He described the storm as a torrential, very heavy dump of rain that hit right as crowds walked toward their cars.

Bystanders immediately rushed to help the victims near the front gate before park medical teams and county first responders arrived on the scene.

What they're saying:

"It could've been worse, it could have been much much worse," Herron said when describing the aftermath.

He observed two distinct huddles of people forming around the impact site to attend to those injured by the tree.

Herron noted that the first person he saw was sitting upright and appeared relatively conscious, while a second victim had to be laid out on an emergency stretcher.

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What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names or conditions of the four hospitalized victims.

While Herron believes the park should consider cutting down some of the fully mature trees for safety, officials have not stated if they plan to remove any landscaping.

Emergency crews who worked the scene were off work and unavailable to confirm exactly how many trees fell during the storm.