4 struck by fallen tree near Six Flags Over Georgia entrance
AUSTELL, Ga. - Four theme park guests were rushed to an area hospital after being struck by a falling tree during a severe storm on Sunday.
What we know:
Theme park medical staff and local emergency medical services responded near the entrance of Six Flags Over Georgia on Riverside Parkway SW.
Severe weather rolling through the area caused a tree to fall, striking four guests who were on the property.
First responders treated the injured individuals at the scene before medics took them to a local hospital for further evaluation, according to officials.
The area was under a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:15 p.m. on Sunday.
What we don't know:
Park officials have not released the current medical conditions or identities of the four injured guests. It remains unknown how much structural damage occurred near the gates or whether the severe weather forced the amusement park to adjust its operating hours.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Six Flags Over Georgia.