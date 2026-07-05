Big Tigger leaving radio show after Sandy Springs arrest

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The Brief Media personality Big Tigger announced he is stepping away from his radio show following his arrest in a domestic dispute case. Police jailed the veteran host on multiple charges, including child cruelty, after an alleged altercation at his Sandy Springs home. The entertainer issued a public statement strongly denying all accusations and vowing to clear his name through the legal system.



Atlanta radio host Big Tigger is stepping away from the microphone to focus on his family following his arrest on domestic violence charges, according to his Instagram.

Public statement defense

What we know:

Darian Morgan, known professionally as Big Tigger, released a statement confirming his decision to step away from his show to give his legal team room to work.

The full statement is below:

"For as long as I’ve been in this industry, my focus has always been to keep the spotlight on the culture and the incredible people I get to interview. But right now, my personal life is in the public eye and has become the subject of overwhelming speculation and misinformation. Through all of this, what hurts the most is being away from my son. Nothing is more important to me than being a great father. So I’ve decided to step away from the mic for a while to focus on my family and give my legal team the room they need. As I previously said, I unequivocally deny every allegation, and I am looking forward to clearing my name. Thank you so much all for the love and support."

Sandy Springs arrest

The backstory:

It comes after Sandy Springs police arrested Morgan on charges of aggravated battery, battery and third-degree cruelty to children.

According to an arrest affidavit, Morgan's wife, Alicia Brown, told investigators that he shoved her into an office door during an argument at their home in May.

The impact caused a deep cut above her left eye that required medical stitches.

Police stated that the couple's 13-year-old son was upstairs during the physical altercation and heard the incident.

Brown was later granted a temporary protective order that legally requires Morgan to stay away from her, their home and their children.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how long Morgan will remain away from his broadcasting duties or if his employer plans to take further disciplinary action.

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