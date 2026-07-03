Atlanta radio host Francesca Amiker files lawsuit in Big Tigger drama

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The Brief Former 11Alive anchor and V-103 host Francesca Amiker has filed a defamation lawsuit against Alicia Brown, the estranged wife of radio personality Big Tigger. Amiker alleges Brown falsely accused her of having an affair with Big Tigger and implied she was responsible for Brown's facial injuries through a series of social media posts. Brown's allegations have not been proven, and the lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages, attorney's fees and a jury trial.



A months-long public controversy surrounding Atlanta radio personality Big Tigger and his estranged wife has escalated into a federal defamation lawsuit filed by his V-103 co-host, Francesca Amiker.

What we know:

Amiker, a four-time Emmy Award-winning journalist and former 11Alive anchor who joined the Big Tigger Morning Show in May, filed the lawsuit against Alicia Brown in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

The complaint accuses Brown of knowingly making false statements on social media that alleged Amiker was having an affair with Big Tigger, whose legal name is Darian Morgan. Amiker also alleges Brown falsely implied she was responsible for injuries Brown displayed in an emotional Instagram video.

The lawsuit follows weeks of online speculation after Brown posted videos showing bruises on her face and referenced Amiker by name. At the time, Brown later issued a public statement saying she had "never called my husband an abuser" and asked the public to allow law enforcement to do its job without interference. She did not publicly retract statements involving Amiker.

What the lawsuit alleges

What they're saying:

According to the complaint, Amiker and Big Tigger have never had a relationship beyond being professional colleagues. The lawsuit alleges Brown falsely accused Amiker of having an affair, blamed her for the breakup of Brown's marriage and suggested she was connected to Brown's injuries. Amiker says those statements were false, defamatory and made with "actual malice."

The lawsuit includes screenshots of numerous Instagram posts and comments, including one in which Brown allegedly wrote that she and Morgan were divorcing "over his relationship with Francesca." Another post allegedly showed Brown with visible facial injuries alongside the caption, "Someone ask my husband why my face happened @francescaamiker." The complaint argues the post falsely implied Amiker either assaulted Brown or was somehow responsible for violence against her.

Amiker also alleges Brown operated or controlled several anonymous Instagram accounts that spread similar accusations before Brown commented from her own account. Those allegations have not been proven.

App promotion allegation

Among the lawsuit's more unusual claims is the allegation that Brown used the public controversy to generate attention for a planned app.

The complaint says Brown posted messages including "Now that I have your attention," "App loading..." and "#hesaidshesaid," which Amiker alleges were intended to promote a forthcoming app after the controversy gained widespread attention.

Claimed damage to Amiker's career

Amiker says the social media allegations quickly overshadowed what should have been a major career milestone after joining V-103.

According to the lawsuit, celebrity guests canceled scheduled appearances on the Big Tigger Morning Show, meetings with prospective advertisers were halted and hosting opportunities disappeared. Amiker also claims she hired a crisis management firm under a 12-month contract, endured online harassment and threats, and suffered permanent damage to her professional reputation.

What Amiker is seeking

The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorney's fees and a jury trial. It alleges Brown refused to retract the statements after being notified they were false.

The allegations contained in the complaint represent Amiker's claims. Brown has not yet filed a response in court, and the claims have not been proven.

What Alicia Brown is saying

The other side:

Brown posted a statement on her Instagram Friday morning. The statement says that Alicia has been "advised by counsel to be mindful of any public statements" and said she will not comment on specific allegations or discuss the details of the case while there are "multiple pending matters."

The statement also claims that Alicia and her husband, Big Tigger, "communicated everything "the receipts, including text messages, evidence, and the legal process will speak for themselves."

It goes on to say that the primary concern at this time is the "children" in the family. Additionally, it says that it is important to recognize that "no matter what," it is never justified to place your hands on someone else – even if organizations like the NBA and NFL overlook or appear to condone it.

The statement ends by thanking everyone for their prayers, encouragement and support.

Instagram screenshot

How the controversy began

The backstory:

The defamation lawsuit stems from a domestic violence case involving Big Tigger that became public in June.

Big Tigger, whose legal name is Darian Morgan, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, battery and third-degree cruelty to children after Sandy Springs police investigated an alleged domestic dispute with his wife, Alicia Brown.

According to an arrest affidavit, Brown told investigators Morgan shoved her into an office door during an argument at their home in May, causing a deep cut above her left eye that required stitches. Police said the couple's 13-year-old son was upstairs during the altercation and heard the incident. Morgan has denied the allegations, saying he has "complete confidence in the facts and in the legal process." Brown was later granted a temporary protective order requiring Morgan to stay away from her, their home and their children.

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