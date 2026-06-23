Big Tigger arrested; accused of injuring wife during fight

The Brief Longtime Atlanta radio personality Big Tigger was arrested Saturday morning on battery and child cruelty charges, according to police records. The former BET host, whose legal name is Darian Morgan, was booked into the Fulton County Jail and released later that day after posting a $10,000 bond. Authorities booked the former television host into jail after an argument with his wife turned physical. The couple's teenage son reportedly overheard the altercation from upstairs, leading to an additional charge.



Longtime radio personality and former television host Big Tigger was arrested over the weekend on child cruelty and battery charges in Fulton County after allegedly pushing his wife into an office door during an argument, causing a deep facial cut, according to court documents.

What we know:

Darian Morgan, widely known as "Big Tigger," was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Saturday morning, Fulton County Jail records show.

The former host of BET's "Rap City" faces charges of battery, aggravated battery and third-degree cruelty to children.

Records state Morgan was released later Saturday after posting surety bonds totaling about $10,000. His release included a $9,000 bond tied to the aggravated battery charge and a $1,000 bond related to the child cruelty charge.

The arrest comes after an alleged incident back in May involving Morgan's wife which prompted authorities to open a domestic dispute investigation.

The backstory:

According to an affidavit, the incident occurred May 9 at the couple's home on Jett Ferry Road. Morgan’s wife told investigators that a verbal dispute over text messages on Morgan’s phone escalated into a physical altercation.

His wife stated that after Morgan tackled her to the floor to retrieve his cellphone, she went to their basement office to unplug a computer.

Morgan allegedly followed her, grabbed her arms and forcefully shoved her toward the exit.

Police say the force of the shove caused Morgan's wife to stumble headfirst into an office door, suffering a deep laceration above her left eye that required numerous stitches and left visible disfigurement a month later.

The entire altercation was captured on an interior Ring security camera.

According to the affidavit, Morgan drove his wife to an urgent care facility in Dunwoody, claiming she had tripped and fallen.

Medical staff contacted police due to the severity of the head injury and because Morgan's wife refused to speak. She was later transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

When asked by investigators why she did not initially cooperate with police on the night of the incident, Morgan's wife stated she feared retaliation and believed no one would accept her account because Morgan is a "well-known celebrity."

The misdemeanor child cruelty charge stems from the couple's 13-year-old son being upstairs during the dispute and hearing the physical altercation take place.

Sandy Springs police officers arrested Morgan after an investigation was launched on June 9.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for Morgan's mug shot.