Georgia revenue report: July net tax collections total $2.57B

The Brief Georgia net tax revenues rose 3.1% in July, totaling $2.57 billion to start the new fiscal year. Gross sales tax collections climbed past $1.77 billion, driving strong revenue growth across state and local categories. Individual income tax collections fell 2.1% during the month, offsetting major surges in corporate tax returns.



Georgia collected $2.57 billion in net tax revenue during July, opening the new fiscal year with a 3.1% overall gain despite lower individual income tax returns, according to state financial records released Friday.

Revenue growth

What we know:

Gross sales and use tax collections surged by 10.1% to reach nearly $1.78 billion for the month. Net sales tax revenues reached $875.3 million, marking a $79.2 million bump over last year's total. Local governments also saw a higher payout, with adjusted sales tax distributions climbing to $894.5 million.

Corporate income tax collections jumped 34.3% to total $72.2 million. Estimated corporate tax payments drove much of that growth, rising by $17.1 million compared to the previous year.

Shifting collections

What we don't know:

Officials have not publicly stated what specific broader economic factors triggered a 2.1% drop in individual income tax collections, which fell to $1.24 billion. Income tax withholding payments dropped by $26.2 million, while individual return payments sank by nearly half.

Motor fuel tax collections also took a hit, falling 5.4% to roughly $183.9 million for the month. Meanwhile, motor vehicle tag and title fee collections dipped by $2 million, even as Title ad Valorem Tax revenues expanded by 3.6%.