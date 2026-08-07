Georgia revenue report: July net tax collections total $2.57B
ATLANTA - Georgia collected $2.57 billion in net tax revenue during July, opening the new fiscal year with a 3.1% overall gain despite lower individual income tax returns, according to state financial records released Friday.
Revenue growth
What we know:
Gross sales and use tax collections surged by 10.1% to reach nearly $1.78 billion for the month. Net sales tax revenues reached $875.3 million, marking a $79.2 million bump over last year's total. Local governments also saw a higher payout, with adjusted sales tax distributions climbing to $894.5 million.
Corporate income tax collections jumped 34.3% to total $72.2 million. Estimated corporate tax payments drove much of that growth, rising by $17.1 million compared to the previous year.
Shifting collections
What we don't know:
Officials have not publicly stated what specific broader economic factors triggered a 2.1% drop in individual income tax collections, which fell to $1.24 billion. Income tax withholding payments dropped by $26.2 million, while individual return payments sank by nearly half.
Motor fuel tax collections also took a hit, falling 5.4% to roughly $183.9 million for the month. Meanwhile, motor vehicle tag and title fee collections dipped by $2 million, even as Title ad Valorem Tax revenues expanded by 3.6%.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official financial distribution reports released by the Georgia Department of Revenue.