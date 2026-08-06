Georgia woman arrested after kittens thrown from vehicle, police say

The Brief Police arrested a woman in Brookhaven on animal cruelty charges after witnesses reported seeing kittens thrown from a moving vehicle. Investigators found one kitten dead along Osborne Road, while a second survived with a dislocated tail and received veterinary treatment. Community members and local police are actively searching near Brookhaven Park for a third eight-week-old kitten thrown during the incident.



A 25-year-old woman faces animal cruelty charges in Brookhaven after witnesses reported seeing her throw three kittens out of a moving car on Wednesday afternoon.

Brookhaven police animal investigation

What we know:

Valentina Tobon Henao, 25, faces a felony animal cruelty charge following an investigation in Brookhaven.

Valentina Tobon Henao (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Brookhaven Police officers responded to a report of animal cruelty around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Peachtree Road and Osborne Road.

A witness told officers that a person inside a silver Toyota Sienna discarded multiple kittens from the vehicle while traveling on Osborne Road toward Peachtree Road. The witness provided officers with a description of the driver and the vehicle's license plate information.

Officers searching the area located a deceased kitten in the roadway near the 2700 block of Osborne Road SE. Investigators identified the vehicle and determined Tobon Henao was behind the wheel. She was later found in a nearby business and placed into custody.

Kitten rescue efforts continue

What they're saying:

Witness Maria Stewart told police she was driving behind a car on Osborne Road when she saw kittens flying out of the vehicle window. Stewart followed the driver, took photos of her license plate at a red light, and alerted law enforcement.

An eight-week-old kitten recovers in Brookhaven after surviving being thrown from a moving car along Osborne Road during an alleged animal cruelty incident on August 5, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"It's nonsensical. It's diabolical," Stewart said, describing the actions she witnessed along the roadway. "I just think this person's a monster to have done that. They were tiny little kittens being thrown out of a car."

Terri Eden, a friend of Stewart, took in the surviving eight-week-old kitten. A veterinarian treated the animal for a dislocated tail after finding him heavily traumatized.

"He was sedated yesterday, so I think that helped him get through the night," Eden said. "I mean, he's only eight weeks old and it's a crazy world out there with coyotes and birds of prey."

Officers located suspect Valentina Tobon Henao and her car at a business nearby shortly after receiving the vehicle description. Stewart then identified Henao during a police drive-by.

Osborne Road animal cruelty

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the total number of kittens thrown from the vehicle or the condition of any surviving animals. Police have also not disclosed a potential motive behind the incident.

Brookhaven Police investigated along the 2700 block of Osborne Road SE after witnesses spotted a driver discarding kittens into the roadway on August 5, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Brookhaven Park search

What's next:

Eden is leading a search effort around Brookhaven Park to locate the third missing kitten. Jail records show Henao released on bond while waiting for her upcoming court appearance.

Have more information?

What you can do:

The Brookhaven Police Department stated that the case remains under active investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Brookhaven Police at 404-637-0600, while media inquiries regarding booking photos should be directed to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.