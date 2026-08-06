Person detained after stabbing at Midtown Atlanta apartment, police say

article

The Brief Atlanta police have detained one person after a stabbing at the Crest on Peachtree apartments located on Peachtree Street NE, just after 4 p.m. One person was injured, but was awake and alert when officers and emergency personnel responded to the scene. FOX 5 Atlanta's Rob DiRienzo was on the scene and saw officers take a woman into custody.



Atlanta police are investigating after a person was stabbed at a Midtown Atlanta apartment complex on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

A person is detained after a stabbing at the Crest on Peachtree apartments located on Peachtree Street NE, just around 4 p.m.

FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Rob DiRienzo was on the scene and saw officers take a woman into custody. Several Atlanta police patrol cars and emergency responders were responding to the incident.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A person is detained after a stabbing at a Midtown Atlanta apartment complex on Thursday afternoon. (Credit: FOX 5 Atlanta)

According to police, the person who was stabbed is awake and alert.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the woman's identity or the victim's age or name.

It is unclear what led up to the stabbing, or whether the victim and the woman knew each other.

It's unclear where the person was stabbed at this time.

The Atlanta Police Department did not state whether the weapon used in the stabbing was recovered at the scene.