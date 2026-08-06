Woman dies after running into traffic on I-75 North in Henry County

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The Brief A 47-year-old McDonough woman died Thursday morning after running across Interstate 75 northbound in Henry County. Georgia State Patrol troopers said two vehicles struck the pedestrian near mile marker 227 around 5:13 a.m. All lanes on I-75 North near I-675 reopened before 8 a.m. following the crash investigation.



A 47-year-old woman was killed early Thursday morning after running into traffic on Interstate 75 northbound in Henry County, according to state troopers.

What we know:

Georgia State Patrol troopers responded to a fatal pedestrian crash on I-75 North near mile marker 227 around 5:13 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said 47-year-old Lakishia Nash, of McDonough, attempted to run eastbound across the highway from the left shoulder.

A Chevrolet Silverado driven by was traveling in the left lane ahead of a Toyota Rav4. The Silverado struck Nash with its front right bumper, and the Rav4 then struck her with its undercarriage. Nash died from her injuries at the scene.

The crash blocked the left northbound lane of I-75 near Interstate 675 for several hours while emergency crews investigated. The Georgia Department of Transportation cleared the scene and reopened all lanes shortly before 8 a.m.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not stated why Nash attempted to run across the interstate lanes. Georgia State Patrol officials have not indicated whether any charges or citations will be filed regarding the crash report.