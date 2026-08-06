2 arrested after gunfire overnight near Atlanta Beltline

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The Brief Two men are in custody after police say they exchanged gunfire near the Atlanta Beltline. The shooting happened just after midnight on Wellington Street. Bullets struck a nearby home, but no injuries were reported.



Two men are in custody after police say they exchanged gunfire near the Atlanta Beltline early Thursday morning, sending bullets into a nearby home.

What we know:

The shooting happened shortly after midnight on Wellington Street SW.

According to investigators, the two suspects fired shots at each other during the incident. Bullets also struck a nearby home.

Police later arrested both men. Authorities have not released their identities or announced what charges they may face.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names or ages of either men. Additionally, they have not said what they believe led to shots being fired.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.