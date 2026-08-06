2 arrested after gunfire overnight near Atlanta Beltline
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ATLANTA - Two men are in custody after police say they exchanged gunfire near the Atlanta Beltline early Thursday morning, sending bullets into a nearby home.
What we know:
The shooting happened shortly after midnight on Wellington Street SW.
According to investigators, the two suspects fired shots at each other during the incident. Bullets also struck a nearby home.
Police later arrested both men. Authorities have not released their identities or announced what charges they may face.
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the names or ages of either men. Additionally, they have not said what they believe led to shots being fired.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing.