2 arrested after accidental gun discharge at Clayton County Walmart

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The Brief Clayton County police evacuated a Walmart on Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood around 4:47 p.m. Wednesday after a gun accidentally went off inside the store. One victim received on-scene treatment for a non-life-threatening graze wound, while a second victim reported being grazed but refused medical care. Quentendou Arnold was arrested in the incident, and faces charges of reckless conduct, obstruction, and making false statements. Demonta Arnold was also arrested and charged with obstruction after police determined he tried to hinder the investigation.



Two people were arrested after a weapon was accidentally discharged inside a Clayton County Walmart on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

What we know:

Clayton County police stated that around 4:47 p.m., a shot was fired inside the Walmart located in the 2000 block of Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood.

The store was immediately evacuated while officers secured the scene.

According to police, two victims were grazed. One refused medical attention, and the other was treated on the scene. They both had non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities added that they found that Quentendou Arnold's gun accidentally went off while inside the store, causing the bullet to ricochet and hit two people.

After the incident, Quentendou Arnold left the store but was later found and taken into custody. He faces reckless conduct, obstruction, and false statements.

Law enforcement authorities added that they also arrested Demonta Arnold, stating that he tried to hinder the investigation by providing false statements and tampering with evidence. He was charged with obstruction.

Clayton County Jail records show both Quentendou Arnold and Demonta Arnold in custody.

What they're saying:

Tony Hanson, who works at the Distinguished Styles barbershop inside the Walmart, was inside when he heard gunshots.

"It's sad that you know we live in a society that these things can happen where you are in a Walmart and you can accidentally get shot," he said.

He said police responded quickly to the scene.

A Walmart spokesperson released the following statement.

"The safety of our associates and customers is a top priority. We're working closely with law enforcement as they investigate."

The company added that the store is back open to customers.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if Quentendou Arnold and Demonta Arnold are related, or if they know each other.

Authorities said the firearm was accidentally discharged, but they did not clarify if it was in a holster, pocket, waistband, or being handled/manipulated when it went off.

The identities of the victims were not released.

It remains unclear where Quentendou Arnold was apprehended or what specific evidence Demonta Arnold allegedly tampered with.