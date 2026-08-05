Suspects stole license plate before $17K Lululemon spree, police say
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Police are searching for two men who allegedly stole about $17,000 in merchandise from a Lululemon store in Peachtree City.
Investigators said the theft happened on July 25 after the men attached a stolen license plate to their getaway car.
Peachtree City Lululemon theft
What we know:
The incident began in McDonough at approximately 5:02 a.m. on July 25, when the suspects took a license plate without the owner's consent.
Police are searching for a gunmetal gray Nissan Altima fitted with a stolen license plate that was used as a getaway vehicle during a $17,000 heist at a Peachtree City Lululemon on July 25. (Peachtree City Police Department)
They attached the tag to a 2020 or newer gunmetal gray Nissan Altima with tinted windows.
At 6:22 a.m., the men made an unauthorized visit to the Lululemon store in Peachtree City and stole approximately $17,000 worth of merchandise in just a few minutes.
Investigators are seeking to identify a suspect wearing a bow tie, white suspenders, and an orange-and-white Von Dutch cap linked to a $17,000 burglary at a Peachtree City Lululemon on July 25. (Peachtree City Police Department)
Suspect descriptions and photos
By the numbers:
The first suspect is a man wearing Adidas jogging pants, gray sneakers and a black hoodie.
The second suspect is a tall, slender man with braids extending past his waist. He wore an orange-and-white Von Dutch ball cap, a dress shirt with a bow tie, white suspenders, dress pants and patent leather dress shoes.
Peachtree City police are searching for a tall suspect with long braids seen wearing white suspenders who allegedly helped steal $17,000 in merchandise from a Lululemon store in Peachtree City on July 25. (Peachtree City Police Department)
Unidentified suspects and vehicle
What we don't know:
Police have not released the names or identities of either suspect.
Investigators have not stated if the stolen merchandise or getaway vehicle have been located.
Peachtree City police released a close-up image of a suspect wearing an orange-and-white Von Dutch trucker hat wanted in connection with a $17,000 Lululemon store theft on July 25. (Peachtree City Police Department)
How to help police
What you can do:
Anyone who recognizes the vehicle, the suspects or has information about the theft is asked to contact Detective Michelle Taylor at MTaylor@Peachtree-City.org.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Peachtree City Police Department, who posted details of the investigation on social media.