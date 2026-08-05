Suspects stole license plate before $17K Lululemon spree, police say

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The Brief Police are looking for two men who allegedly stole $17,000 in merchandise from a Peachtree City Lululemon. The suspects used a stolen license plate on a gray Nissan Altima to carry out the early morning theft. One suspect wore a bow tie, suspenders and dress shoes during the July 25 theft.



Police are searching for two men who allegedly stole about $17,000 in merchandise from a Lululemon store in Peachtree City.

Investigators said the theft happened on July 25 after the men attached a stolen license plate to their getaway car.

Peachtree City Lululemon theft

What we know:

The incident began in McDonough at approximately 5:02 a.m. on July 25, when the suspects took a license plate without the owner's consent.

Police are searching for a gunmetal gray Nissan Altima fitted with a stolen license plate that was used as a getaway vehicle during a $17,000 heist at a Peachtree City Lululemon on July 25. (Peachtree City Police Department)

They attached the tag to a 2020 or newer gunmetal gray Nissan Altima with tinted windows.

At 6:22 a.m., the men made an unauthorized visit to the Lululemon store in Peachtree City and stole approximately $17,000 worth of merchandise in just a few minutes.

Investigators are seeking to identify a suspect wearing a bow tie, white suspenders, and an orange-and-white Von Dutch cap linked to a $17,000 burglary at a Peachtree City Lululemon on July 25. (Peachtree City Police Department)

Suspect descriptions and photos

By the numbers:

The first suspect is a man wearing Adidas jogging pants, gray sneakers and a black hoodie.

The second suspect is a tall, slender man with braids extending past his waist. He wore an orange-and-white Von Dutch ball cap, a dress shirt with a bow tie, white suspenders, dress pants and patent leather dress shoes.

Peachtree City police are searching for a tall suspect with long braids seen wearing white suspenders who allegedly helped steal $17,000 in merchandise from a Lululemon store in Peachtree City on July 25. (Peachtree City Police Department)

Unidentified suspects and vehicle

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names or identities of either suspect.

Investigators have not stated if the stolen merchandise or getaway vehicle have been located.

Peachtree City police released a close-up image of a suspect wearing an orange-and-white Von Dutch trucker hat wanted in connection with a $17,000 Lululemon store theft on July 25. (Peachtree City Police Department)

How to help police

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle, the suspects or has information about the theft is asked to contact Detective Michelle Taylor at MTaylor@Peachtree-City.org.