Man arrested in deadly DUI Cobb County crash, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A man is now facing charges in a deadly DUI crash in Cobb County that happened Tuesday night, according to police.
What we know:
The deadly crash happened on Sandtown Road south of Booth Road at 9:20 p.m.
Police said that 22-year-old Carlos Garcia, of Marietta, was driving a black and white pickup truck heading north on Sandtown Road, approaching Booth Road.
Garcia failed to maintain his lane and entered the southbound lane of Sandtown Road, where Kerby Pierre, 37, of Atlanta, was driving in a gray minivan, according to Cobb County Police.
The driver of the minivan had two passengers, Katie Stephens, 82, of Marietta and Keena Pierre, 41, of Atlanta.
Authorities added that the two cars collided when Garcia got into the southbound lane, ultimately leading to Keena Pierre's death.
Kerby Pierre was not injured, and Stephens was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Garcia was not injured in the collision.
He was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane, failure to wear a seatbelt and felony vehicular homicide.
Police said he is currently being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.
What we don't know:
While Garcia was charged with DUI, police have not disclosed whether the alleged impairment involved alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both, nor have they released any blood alcohol concentration test results.
It's unclear if speed played a factor in the crash at this time.
While police note Garcia failed to maintain his lane, they have not stated what caused him to cross into the southbound lane.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a press release from the Cobb County Police Department.