Man arrested in deadly DUI Cobb County crash, police say

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The Brief A 41-year-old Atlanta woman, Keena Pierre, was killed in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday night on Sandtown Road in Cobb County. Investigators say Carlos Garcia, 22, who was driving a pickup truck, crossed into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with a minivan carrying three people. Garcia faces multiple charges, including felony vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license and failure to wear a seatbelt.



A man is now facing charges in a deadly DUI crash in Cobb County that happened Tuesday night, according to police.

What we know:

The deadly crash happened on Sandtown Road south of Booth Road at 9:20 p.m.

Police said that 22-year-old Carlos Garcia, of Marietta, was driving a black and white pickup truck heading north on Sandtown Road, approaching Booth Road.

Garcia failed to maintain his lane and entered the southbound lane of Sandtown Road, where Kerby Pierre, 37, of Atlanta, was driving in a gray minivan, according to Cobb County Police.

The driver of the minivan had two passengers, Katie Stephens, 82, of Marietta and Keena Pierre, 41, of Atlanta.

Authorities added that the two cars collided when Garcia got into the southbound lane, ultimately leading to Keena Pierre's death.

Kerby Pierre was not injured, and Stephens was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Garcia was not injured in the collision.

He was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane, failure to wear a seatbelt and felony vehicular homicide.

Police said he is currently being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.

What we don't know:

While Garcia was charged with DUI, police have not disclosed whether the alleged impairment involved alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both, nor have they released any blood alcohol concentration test results.

It's unclear if speed played a factor in the crash at this time.

While police note Garcia failed to maintain his lane, they have not stated what caused him to cross into the southbound lane.