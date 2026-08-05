Four sought after Hoschton vape shop is burglarized twice in 3 days

The Brief Gwinnett County police are searching for four people wanted in connection with a repeat burglary at a Hoschton vape shop. Crazy Cloudz 2 Vape Shop on Braselton Highway was broken into twice in three days, with merchandise stolen during both incidents. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.



Gwinnett County police are searching for four people after a Hoschton vape shop was burglarized twice in three days.

Investigators have released new video and images in hopes someone will have information leading to their capture.

Repeat vape shop break-in

What we know:

The Gwinnett County Police Department said Crazy Cloudz 2 Vape Shop, located at 4610 Braselton Highway in Hoschton, was targeted in two separate break-ins.

The first burglary occurred Sunday at approximately 2:30 a.m. when a single suspect forced entry into the business, stole merchandise and ran from the area.

A second burglary happened on Tuesday at approximately 2:15 a.m. In that incident, four suspects forced their way into the store, stole additional merchandise and fled before officers arrived.

Police are searching for four individuals wanted in connection with the crimes. Authorities have released surveillance footage of the incident to help identify the suspects.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Surveillance footage captures four suspects gathering outside Crazy Cloudz 2 Vape Shop on Braselton Highway in Hoschton before forcing entry during a repeat burglary on Aug. 4, 2026. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Hoschton burglary investigation

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released descriptions of the suspects or specified the exact value of the stolen merchandise.

Police have not stated whether the single suspect from Sunday's break-in is believed to be among the four suspects involved in Tuesday's incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeATL.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward.