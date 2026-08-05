Delta launching first direct US route to Saudi Arabia with low promotional fares

The Brief Delta Air Lines will launch direct flights between Atlanta and Riyadh on Oct. 23, opening direct access to Saudi Arabia. The carrier becomes the first domestic airline to operate a direct route connecting the U.S. and the Saudi capital. Promotional deals feature cash fares starting around $670 roundtrip alongside SkyMiles awards as low as 30,000 miles.



Delta Air Lines will begin operating direct flights from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Riyadh on Oct. 23, establishing the first direct route to Saudi Arabia by an American carrier.

Delta Atlanta Riyadh flight route

What we know:

The new service operates out of the Atlanta hub using an Airbus A350-900. Flights will run daily during launch week before transitioning to a three-times-weekly schedule.

Ahead of launch, Delta has slashed prices on the flights. It is offering cash fares starting at $670 round trip. SkyMiles award redemptions appear as low as 30,000 miles for basic economy or 45,000 miles for main cabin. It's unclear why prices are being offered so low, but tensions in Iran could be playing a role.

Middle East regional stability

Big picture view:

Delta is moving forward with the route at a time when regional tensions involving Iran continue to weigh on the Middle East.

Riyadh sits geographically near the Persian Gulf across from Iran.

Saudi Arabia tourism growth

Why you should care:

The airline says the Kingdom is rapidly transforming into a global hub for international commerce, sports and tourism. Delta says visitors traveling to Riyadh can explore historical sites like the UNESCO-listed At-Turaif District alongside new entertainment developments.

The direct connection allows passengers departing from U.S. markets to bypass traditional layovers in European hubs.

Airline leadership on expansion

What they're saying:

"Delta's new nonstop service to Riyadh is a meaningful step in connecting our customers to one of the world's most important and fast-growing regions," said Delta Air Lines President Peter Carter.

"Through our Atlanta hub, we're making travel between the United States and Saudi Arabia more direct and more accessible, while delivering the premium experience, reliability and care customers expect from Delta," Carter said.

Visa and entry policies

What we don't know:

Specific travel visa requirements depend on individual traveler profiles and official government entry approvals. Passengers must verify current border policies and security advisories with official Saudi authorities prior to departure.