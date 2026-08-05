Woman sentenced in 2022 roommate shooting over kitchen items

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The Brief A Clayton County woman was sentenced following a 2022 shooting that stemmed from an argument with her roommate over kitchen items. Prosecutors stated that Katisha Jackson will spend 20 years on parole plus five years for shooting her roommate, Keeland Caldwell. A jury found Jackson guilty of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.



A woman was sentenced for the 2022 shooting of her roommate following an argument over kitchen items, according to the Clayton County District Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Prosecutors stated that Katisha Jackson will spend 20 years on parole plus five years for shooting her roommate, Keeland Caldwell.

The district attorney's office stated that on July 29, 2022, Jackson shot Caldwell while they were arguing over where Caldwell was placing his kitchen items in their shared kitchen.

Jackson took the stand in her own trial, which started on July 13 and ended on July 15, admitting to shooting the victim, but stated she was defending herself, the district attorney's office stated.

A news release stated that despite her claim of self-defense, Caldwell was unarmed, never hit Jackson and did not start the argument between them.

A Clayton County jury found Jackson guilty of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

What they're saying:

District Attorney Tasha Mosley reflected on the case and expressed hope for the victim's family.

"I want to recognize the diligence and professionalism of my team in securing justice for Mr. Caldwell. While no verdict can undo the events of July 29, 2022, we hope this conviction offers his family a measure of peace as they continue to heal," she said.

What we don't know:

Prosecutors stated that Caldwell was shot, but they did not say where he was shot or the severity of his injuries.

It's unclear exactly where in Clayton County the incident took place.

The district attorney's office did not say if Jackson had a prior criminal history and did not release her age.