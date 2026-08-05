Man shot in buttocks during argument in northwest Atlanta

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The Brief A man was hospitalized after being shot in the buttocks during an early morning argument in northwest Atlanta. Atlanta police reported the victim was conscious and breathing when emergency responders transported him to a local hospital. Witnesses told responding officers that the unidentified shooter fled the scene on an e-bike following the gunfire.



Police are trying to find a shooter who shot a man in northwest Atlanta early Wednesday.

What we know:

It happened around 2:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Magnolia Way NW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived at the scene to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks. He was alert, conscious and breathing when he was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators say this began as an argument between acquaintances and ended with gunfire. Witnesses told officers the shooter got away on an e-bike.

An Atlanta Police Department patrol vehicle remains parked at a crime scene on Magnolia Way NW while investigators search for a suspect who fled on an e-bike after shooting an acquaintance during an argument on August 5, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

What we don't know:

The identity of the male victim remains unknown.

Police have not released a description or identity of the shooter.

It remains unclear what the acquaintances were arguing about before the shooting occurred.

Authorities have not disclosed the current medical condition of the victim following his arrival at the hospital.